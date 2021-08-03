American comedian Wayne Brady to perform in Dubai

Fans of live comedy will be delighted to hear that Wayne Brady is set to perform in Dubai next month.

The American comedian is scheduled to take the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena on September 3. Tickets for his gig start from Dh150 and he is coming to the UAE as part of Dubai Summer Surprises.

Best known for his stints on comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Brady, 49, is known for his improvisational comedy style.

He is also a star in the musical theatre world, having taken on a number of Broadway roles, including Lola in Kinky Boots, and lawyer Billy Flynn in long-running hit show, Chicago.

In 2019, he won the second series of TV talent show The Masked Singer, where he was revealed to have portrayed Fox. He also famously played James Stinson, Barney Stinson's brother, on comedy series How I Met Your Mother.

Tickets from Dh150 and are available at dubai.platinumlist.net

Global institutions: BlackRock and KKR US-based BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, with $5.98 trillion of assets under management as of the end of last year. The New York firm run by Larry Fink provides investment management services to institutional clients and retail investors including governments, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, banks and charitable foundations around the world, through a variety of investment vehicles. KKR & Co, or Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, is a global private equity and investment firm with around $195 billion of assets as of the end of last year. The New York-based firm, founded by Henry Kravis and George Roberts, invests in multiple alternative asset classes through direct or fund-to-fund investments with a particular focus on infrastructure, technology, healthcare, real estate and energy.

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

