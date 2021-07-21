Three new concerts announced at Coca-Cola Arena Dubai for August

The Middle East's largest indoor concert arena has announced a new set of musical concerts.

The Summer Symphonic series will be live at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai in August. Featuring three musical concerts taking place on August 12, 13 and 14, the gigs will bring feel-good vibes to the city.

Part of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), the shows will feature performers from London’s West End, the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia and a rock band.

Each event will be seating-only and concertgoers do not need to be fully vaccinated to attend, in line with Dubai Government regulations.

Tickets for all three concerts go on sale on Sunday, with prices ranging from Dh75 to Dh275. Tickets must be purchased in pairs, with no single seats being sold because of social-distancing rules.

Kicking off the trio of musical concerts is The Music of Abba, set to open on Thursday, August 12 at 7pm.

Experience three incredible nights of entertainment at the Summer Symphonic series LIVE at Coca-Cola Arena from the 12th to the 14th of August. Tickets go on sale on Sunday 25th July! https://t.co/NohnnoPep3@DSSsocial pic.twitter.com/QNLub7HiJC — Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena) July 20, 2021

Fans of the Swedish band can look forward to an entertainment-packed show jammed with all the hits from the Euro pop royalty. Attendees can sing along to their favourite tracks, including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and The Winner Takes It All. Headed up by leading performers from London’s West End and backed by both a rock band and the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, it’s set to be a musical feast.

Second in the series is a concert for anyone who loves a musical.

Read more 'Joker' to screen at Dubai Opera with live orchestra

On Friday, August 13, the West End Extravaganza will take to the stage, celebrating the world of musicals. Featuring material from London’s West End and New York’s Broadway, this show will include hits from some of the world’s most popular musicals, such as West Side Story, Cats, Evita, The Phantom of the Opera, Grease and We Will Rock You!.

Wrapping up the trio of concerts is Disco Symphonic, taking place on Saturday, August 14. This groovy gig will focus on disco greats, with an overload of flares, tie-dye and glitter balls. Expect to hear classic hits from the 1970s, with famed tracks from Kool & The Gang, Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Earth, Wind & Fire and many more.

More information is available at www.coca-cola-arena.com

