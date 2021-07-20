London's Royal Albert Hall celebrates 150 years with full capacity show

London's beloved Royal Albert Hall concert venue on Monday celebrated its 150th birthday with a special anniversary show and opened at full capacity for the first time since March 2020.

The imposing historic building invited 5,000 spectators to attend the concert, A Circle of Sound, unmasked, and featured nearly 300 performers including star guests actor Michael Sheen, musician Melanie C and sports star Nicola Adams.

Inaugurated in 1871, the Royal Albert Hall has hosted the biggest names in classical, pop and rock music, including Wagner, Antonin Dvorak, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd and Lady Gaga, as well as sumo wrestling competitions and ATP tennis tournaments.

A full crowd fill the seats ahead of the Royal Albert 150th Anniversary Concert at Royal Albert Hall on July 19. Getty Images

"We pride ourselves on the diversity of genres we have. I would be disappointed if we were just a classical music venue, or just a rock and pop venue," chief executive Craig Hassall told AFP.

"If it's boxing, it'll be the best boxing in the world. The finest orchestras on the planet perform here. We'll always go for the best in every genre," he said.

The concert hall has also provided the backdrop to films such as Alfred Hitchcock's The Man Who Knew Too Much and historic events like Charles de Gaulle's speech to French compatriots in London resisting Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

Inspired by Rome's Colosseum, the building's eclectic nature goes back to its founding goal "to be a forum for the democratisation of ideas and learning. It was never designed to be elitist", said Hassall.

Royal Albert Hall chief executive Craig Hassall. Reuters

Hairdressing competitions, boxing matches and a spiritual seance led by the wife of author Arthur Conan Doyle, who tried to bring the dead writer back to life, feature in the venue's "weird and wonderful" past.

Hassall said all events were designed to be cheap and accessible, with ticket prices for Monday's concert starting from £9 ($12).

A Circle of Sound was composed by David Arnold, who has produced soundtracks for films including the James Bond series, Independence Day and Sherlock.

"I've locked myself away for two weeks because there is no way that I would ever miss this," Arnold told Reuters ahead of the show.

He said he and the cast have been extra cautious as they wanted to avoid having to isolate, as has happened to other shows.

The Royal Albert Hall, which makes most of its revenue from ticket and drinks sales, has lost £60 million because of pandemic-induced closures.

"Financially, Covid has been devastating not just for the Royal Albert Hall … for the whole creative sector … for the whole world," Hassall said. "This is the worst situation we've been in for an awful long time. But I'm confident now that we're back on our feet and performing again, we can trade our way out of our deficits."

The Royal Albert Hall was opened by Queen Victoria and named in memory of her husband. It was forced to close its doors for the first time since the Second World War owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue will seek to promote young artists as well as chronicle its storied past, with a partially unveiled programme of celebrations set to last until the end of 2023.

"I would hope in 150 years, however high-tech the world becomes, we never lose that live performance and the excitement of that human interaction," Hassall said.

– Additional reporting by AFP and Reuters

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Essentials The flights

THE SPECS Engine: 1.6-litre turbo Transmission: six-speed automatic Power: 165hp Torque: 240Nm Price: From Dh89,000 (Enjoy), Dh99,900 (Innovation) On sale: Now

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

UAE Premiership Results Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, Friday, March 29, 5pm at The Sevens, Dubai

