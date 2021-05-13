Dubai's 'Imagine' show performs DJ Khaled song for Eid Al Fitr

Dubai Festival City Mall has launched a new Imagine show for Eid Al Fitr to celebrate DJ Khaled's album Khaled Khaled and the new hit song Sorry Not Sorry.

The mall’s record-breaking visual and sensory show pays homage to the Palestinian-American hip-hop star’s single, which features Nas, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy and The Hive.

The first performance took place on Wednesday at 8.30pm, with more to come at the same time each evening throughout the Eid break.

Previous Imagine shows of A Child's Dream, Star Dancer, Hathi's Garden and A Pirate's Tale are also taking place at 8pm each day of the holiday.

The shows begin at 7pm nightly and play every 30 minutes until 11pm. At 9pm, visitors can also see a performance set to C'est La Vie by Algerian star Khaled, formerly known as Cheb Khaled.

Earlier this month, the album's cover, showing DJ Khaled on his knees in prayer besides his two sons, was projected on to the InterContinental Dubai Festival City to mark the launch of his new album, which has 14 tracks and features nearly two dozen high-profile stars.

The album cover of 'Khaled Khaled' by DJ Khaled is projected on the InterContinental Dubai Festival City. Sony Music Middle East

What is 'Imagine'?

Imagine harnesses light, water and fire, fusing technology and art with giant aqua screens, 30 fountains and surround-sound, to produce minutes-long shows that have wowed audiences for years.

It has earned two Guinness World Records for the largest water screen projection and the largest permanent projection mapping.

It is in Festival Bay at the mall, where there are also 15 restaurants overlooking the area.

This includes those serving Italian, seafood, Emirati, American, Lebanese, Indian and Turkish cuisines.

The Khaleeji Art Museum at Dubai Festival City Mall

The mall has also teamed up with the Khaleeji Art Museum, a digital museum exhibiting and promoting art from the Arabian Gulf. A new projected exhibition launches every fortnight and this week visitors can see a special one designed for Eid.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim