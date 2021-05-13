Eid Al Fitr 2021: 10 money-saving deals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for the long weekend

As many UAE residents enjoy an extended break for Eid Al Fitr, a number of popular establishments have unveiled discounted tickets and packages to make the holiday a bit more interesting, particularly for families.

Here are some of the best deals to take advantage of this weekend.

Dubai

Shopping deals

Malls across Dubai are offering Eid discounts. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Residents catching up on buying Eid gifts can head to malls as a number of big brands are having big sales until Saturday.

Beachwear stores Rip Curl, Oakley and Seafolly will be offering reductions of 25 per cent to 75 per cent, while sporting goods outlet Go Sport is offering savings of 25 per cent to 60 per cent.

Forever 21, Hanayen and Wrangler will drop prices by 25 per cent to 75 per cent. Those looking to pick up electronics can find 25 per cent to 75 per cent discounts at E-City and iFix Mobile Trading, plus savings on selected products at Jacky's Electronics.

And if you're looking at giving your house a makeover, Interiors is offering 30 per cent to 55 per cent off, while Almarjan has 25 per cent to 55 per cent off, Bloomingdale's has 30 per cent off selected products, and Crate & Barrel has a 40 per cent discount on select items.

Raffle draws

Eleven malls are giving away cash to lucky shoppers during the Eid break. Those who spend Dh200 or more at any of the below shopping centres will receive a raffle coupon, with a total of 40 people eligible to win Dh5,000 each.

The participating malls are: Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, BurJuman Centre, Bin Sougat Centre, Dubai Outlet Mall, Oasis Mall, Shorooq Community Centre, Reef Mall, Times Square Centre and Union Coop Al Quoz.

Meanwhile, at The Dubai Mall, customers who spend more than Dh250 on shopping, dining or entertainment over the Eid weekend can enter a draw to win an Emaar Gift Card worth Dh100,000. All you have to do is visit a Guest Service desk after you’ve spent your money to validate your receipts and enter the raffle. The winner will be drawn on Wednesday, May 19.

IMG Worlds of Adventure

IMG Worlds of Adventure is offering a special deal. Courtesy IMG Worlds of Adventure

The indoor theme park was closed for much of Ramadan, but has reopened with a special Eid offer running until Saturday. For the long weekend, the park is offering discounted tickets of Dh225 per person (regular price is Dh299) for all UAE residents.

Gear up for a Marvel superhero-themed adventure with Thor Thunder Spin or head to the Cartoon Network zone for rides based on favourite cartoon characters such as Ben 10 or The Powerpuff Girls.

La Perle

See La Perle for a discount this Eid. Courtesy La Perle

If watching the acrobatics show has been on your bucket list, this might be the best time to catch the performance.

For the Eid holiday, La Perle has unveiled a special discounted ticket of Dh169 per person for the bronze seats. This deal is available until Saturday.

Wild Wadi Waterpark

Wild Wadi Waterpark has a UAE residents offer. Courtesy Jumeirah

Make a splash with Wild Wadi Waterpark’s newly launched UAE Residents Summer Pass.

For a fixed price of Dh249, residents will get access to the park for three months. The deal comes with a number of other perks such as 25 per cent off on food and drink outlets, and an additional 30 per cent off general admission passes for four people.

The offer is valid until Tuesday, August 31.

The Smash Room

Fancy letting off steam by breaking things and making a mess? The Smash Room offers you the opportunity to do exactly this.

And the fun-filled venue is providing extra incentive to make this a family activity, with a discount this long weekend.

Those bringing their children along get 10 per cent off all packages. The deal is only valid at the Al Quoz branch until Saturday.

Abu Dhabi

Visit top Abu Dhabi attractions

Clymb Abu Dhabi has a four-for-three discount. Khushnum Bhandari for The National

Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World and Clymb Abu Dhabi are all offering four-for-the-price-of-three discounts.

So, if you’re a family of four, it’s a great time to check out any of these attractions.

The deal also includes an additional 25 per cent discount on additional single-day tickets purchased in one transaction.

The deals are available until Saturday.

Abu Dhabi malls offer prizes

Customers spending at Yas Mall over the Eid weekend stand to win prizes. Victor Besa / The National

Those visiting Yas Mall, WTC Abu Dhabi or Al Jimi Mall before Saturday get a chance to win some big prizes.

With every Dh300 spent at any store in Yas Mall at Yas Island, Dh250 at Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain and Dh200 at WTC Abu Dhabi, shoppers stand to win prizes from the "Spin the wheel" and "Scratch and win" games.

Guests can download the free Darna app to participate in the various events and win up to a million loyalty points and up to one million Etihad guest miles.

To enter the draw, shoppers simply need to scan the QR code placed at the malls to register and submit their receipts.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island

The Galleria Al Maryah Island has dining deals this Eid and throughout the month. Pawan Singh / The National

Head over to the mall on Al Maryah Island for loads of foodie deals.

The Galleria this week launched a dining campaign, which is running until Saturday, June 5.

There are plenty of all-day dining deals to be enjoyed, as well as free culinary classes you can sign up for, hosted by chefs from restaurants such as Coya, 99 Sushi, Loca and more.

To check the schedule and register, click here.

Medi Terra

New waterfront restaurant Medi Terra is offering an all-you-can-eat pizza deal for the weekend. Victor Besa / The National

If bingeing on pizza is your idea of an ideal weekend, you're in luck. New Mediterranean restaurant Medi Terra has launched an all-you-can-eat-pizza offer to celebrate Eid.

Guests can have their fill of the signature Medi Terra, truffle, or burrata pizzas, and more, along with serene views of Marsa Al Bateen for Dh99 for an adult and Dh49 per child.

The offer runs until Saturday.

_______________

Read more:

Eid Al Fitr 2021: things to do in the UAE during the long weekend

Dubai Comedy Festival returning as a 10-day event in May

_______________

The specs: 2018 BMW X2 and X3 Price, as tested: Dh255,150 (X2); Dh383,250 (X3) Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder (X2); 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder (X3) Power 192hp @ 5,000rpm (X2); 355hp @ 5,500rpm (X3) Torque: 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (X2); 500Nm @ 1,520rpm (X3) Transmission: Seven-speed automatic (X2); Eight-speed automatic (X3) Fuel consumption, combined: 5.7L / 100km (X2); 8.3L / 100km (X3)

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

DUBAI SEVENS 2018 DRAW Gulf Men’s League

Pool A – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Sports City Eagles

Pool B – Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Saracens, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Al Ain Amblers Gulf Men’s Open

Pool A – Bahrain Firbolgs, Arabian Knights, Yalla Rugby, Muscat

Pool B – Amman Citadel, APB Dubai Sharks, Jebel Ali Dragons 2, Saudi Rugby

Pool C – Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2, Roberts Construction, Dubai Exiles 2

Pool D – Dubai Tigers, UAE Shaheen, Sharjah Wanderers, Amman Citadel 2 Gulf U19 Boys

Pool A – Deira International School, Dubai Hurricanes, British School Al Khubairat, Jumeirah English Speaking School B

Pool B – Dubai English Speaking College 2, Jumeirah College, Dubai College A, Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2

Pool C – Bahrain Colts, Al Yasmina School, DESC, DC B

Pool D – Al Ain Amblers, Repton Royals, Dubai Exiles, Gems World Academy Dubai

Pool E – JESS A, Abu Dhabi Sharks, Abu Dhabi Harlequins 1, EC Gulf Women

Pool A – Kuwait Scorpions, Black Ruggers, Dubai Sports City Eagles, Dubai Hurricanes 2

Pool B – Emirates Firebirds, Sharjah Wanderers, RAK Rides, Beirut Aconites

Pool C – Dubai Hurricanes, Emirates Firebirds 2, Abu Dhabi Saracens, Transforma Panthers

Pool D – AUC Wolves, Dubai Hawks, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Al Ain Amblers Gulf U19 Girls

Pool A – Dubai Exiles, BSAK, DESC, Al Maha

Pool B – Arabian Knights, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m; Winner: Gurm, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Al Nafece, Al Muatasm Al Balushi, Mohammed Ramadan 6pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Ashton Tourettes, Adrie de Vries, Ibrahim Aseel 6.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown – Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Ottoman, Adrie de Vries, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7pm: Liwa Oasis – Group 2 (PA) 300,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Hakeemat Muscat, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Ganbaru, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

