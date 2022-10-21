Craig David and Gorgon City announced as headline acts for Dubai Rugby Sevens

Gorgon City, Craig David and The Cuban Brothers are set to headline the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens.

The annual tournament will return to the Sevens Stadium for three days of sport and entertainment from December 1.

Electronic music duo Gorgon City will get things under way on Friday night, headlining the Frequency on 8 stage. Fans can expect hits including Ready For Your Love, Imagination and You’ve Done Enough from the British pair, made up of Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson-Scott.

On Saturday, comedy hip-hop act The Cuban Brothers will get things started on the Beats on Two stage. The threesome — who count the likes of Elton John and Robbie Williams among their fans — regularly sell out shows around the world and will perform their unique style of rap cabaret as the sun sets on the day's sporting action.

Craig David will close the Frequency on 8 stage on Saturday night, performing his ever-popular TS5 set, during which he remixes his own music — old and new — with R&B and garage classics. Expect a twist on the likes of 7 Days, Fill Me In and Nothing Like This.

Read more Mayyas to perform in Dubai on Friday

Tickets for Friday, December 2 start from Dh400; tickets for Saturday, December 3 start from Dh375; or general admission tickets for the weekend starts from Dh475. Thursday entry is free for those holding tickets for the other days.

More information and tickets are available at dubairugby7s.com