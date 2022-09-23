Stormzy's comeback single references Dubai and has a 10-minute star-studded video

Stormzy released a surprise song on Friday, accompanied by a 10-minute star-studded video.

The song, titled Mel Made Me Do It, named after his stylist and friend Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, includes several references to Dubai.

“My nephews can’t believe that Spider-Man’s my bro. Shout Tom, that’s my guy, on top ‘til we die, and yeah I skip through the world, hop scotch to Dubai,” he raps in one part.

“If I ever see your girlfriend in Dubai, oh lord, party on the boat she’s on board,” he raps in another part.

The song is the first new music from Stormzy since his 2019 album Heavy is The Head. The accompanying music video for the song includes several celebrity cameos, including Usain Bolt, Ian Wright, Jonathan Ross, Gabrielle and Jose Mourinho, who mocks himself and his much-quoted line: “I prefer not to speak. If I speak, I am in big trouble.”

The video also features a spoken-word monologue, written by Wretch 32, and delivered by I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel.

The family of the late Jamal Edwards also feature, holding a a picture of the SB:TV creator.

The video has amassed close to half a million views since its release, and has been labelled a “masterpiece” by viewers.

“Every great has a moment where they make a contribution that will resonate for a lifetime and put to hush all doubts! This is that contribution from Stormzy! Flawless visuals, cameos, flows, lyrics and entertainment,” one viewer commented.

“Stormzy needs all the accolades,” another wrote. “The writing of the music and the message. The visuals in the video are second to none, incredible. Paying homage to all the stars past and present. Only the one true King could make this happen…This is Black Excellence at its finest. Can't wait for the album to drop.”

Another said the video was close to a film. “Calling this just a song or just a music video would be an understatement,” they wrote. “This is a movie bro. Masterpiece.”

