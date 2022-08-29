Emirati singers perform for crowds at That Concept Store in Dubai

The team at That Concept Store in Dubai marked Emirati Women's Day on Sunday with a special event.

The Mall of the Emirates department store hosted an intimate concert with performances by Emirati-British singer Alya, Emirati singer Sachii and Palestinian artist Casa Vince.

The event was billed as an evening of fashion, music and fusion, taking place at Around the Block, in collaboration with online music hub Musivv and The BarCoe Studio, a recording studio in Abu Dhabi.

Alya, who was close to being a member of the popular super-sized group Now United, performed a set wearing an eye-catching pink and white chequered jacket with a bright yellow smiley face pinned to her outfit.

The teenage singer has a burgeoning solo career and has released a number of tracks, including last year's Hung Up, a winning slice of 1990s-era RnB.

“I don’t want to be viewed as some kind of Disney act,” she previously told The National. “While I do act my age and talk about things we relate to, I want the song to be enjoyed by everyone.”

London-born Casa Vince, meanwhile, draws inspiration from the West and Middle East to create his RnB-style tunes, and he made a special guest appearance at the event, supporting the two female artists.

Sachii, an aspiring artist, also performed a set with a keyboardist, including never-before-heard tunes, wearing a shimmering, metallic dress with leather waistcoat and boots.

Her first single, Risk, came out in May 2020 on all streaming platforms.

