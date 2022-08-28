UAE's cultural leaders mark Emirati Women's Day with messages of pride

As the UAE celebrates Emirati Women’s Day, cultural leaders across the country have marked the occasion by sharing messages of pride.

“As we share Abu Dhabi with the world, we are also proudly sharing and celebrating the achievements of Emirati women, who play a transformative role in shaping the future of our nation,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.

Celebrated every year on August 28, the day is dedicated to gender equality and women's empowerment in the country.

The theme of this year's event is “Inspiring Reality, Sustainable Future”.

“Emirati women can fulfil their unlimited potential due to the timeless vision of our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed — who opened up new opportunities to shape the growth and prosperity of the country — together with the Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, an incredible advocate for women’s progress and inclusion,” said Al Mubarak.

UAE is a leader in gender equality, says Noura Al Kaabi

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said this year's Emirati Women's Day would help support women across the UAE in achieving all they aspire to.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said the UAE is a leading example of gender equality.

“Today, the UAE has become a role model for gender equality and ranks first in the Arab world as well as globally on many of the gender balance indices.”

She said that the theme of this year’s Emirati Women’s Day would help support women across the UAE in achieving all they aspire to.

“This year's theme ... will inspire all government entities and institutions to continue to support Emirati women and create the right ecosystem for them to achieve their goals in line with the UAE’s vision for the next 50.”

Meanwhile, more than 100 senior Emirati women were invited to Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi for a private tour of the landmark in an event designed to pay tribute to the earlier generations of women in the UAE.

Showcasing the history, traditions and journey of the UAE, the tour gave the women access to rooms, exhibits and documents typically off-limits to the visiting public. They also had access to rooms reserved for leadership and foreign dignitaries.

The role that women have played in shaping the nation is something that should not be forgotten, said Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“Emirati women have played an exceptional and transformative role over the past 50 years. Today, we stand alongside Emirati women as they renew their pledge to continue enabling the development and prosperity of the UAE.”

Women reach new heights

Emirates airline also paid tribute to women on the occasion, as more than 1,000 Emirati women work for the Dubai airline as pilots, engineers, IT specialists, data experts and more.

More than 1,000 Emirati women work for Emirates as pilots, engineers and more. Photo: Emirates

"Emirati women continue to break the norms," the airline said. "They defy the odds as they actively build our nation and contribute to the socio-economic development of our country."

It is also an extra-special day for Etihad Airways, as pilot Aisha Al Mansoori — the UAE’s first female captain — commenced her first day of flying in her new role for the UAE's national carrier on Sunday.