Arab singers mourn death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa

Musical luminaries from the region have offered their condolences after the death of the UAE's President, Sheikh Khalifa.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the death of Sheikh Khalifa on Friday. He was 73.

Emirati singers Ahlam Alshamsi and Hussain Al Jassmi posted on Twitter a supplication in tribute to the leader, writing: “God, have mercy on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pardon him and pardon for him. Reward him with kindness and goodness. Wash him with water, the cold and snow, cleanse him of sins as a white garment is cleansed of filth.”

اللهـــم.. اغفر للشيخ #خليفة_بن_زايد



وارحمه وعافه واعف عنه



وأكرم نزله



ووسع مدخله



واغسله بالماء والثلج والبرد



ونقه من الذنوب والخطايا كما ينقى الثوب الأبيض من الدنس



اللهم جازه بالحسنات إحساناً وبالسيئات عفواً وغفراناً.



— Aljassmi حسين الجسمي (@7sainaljassmi) May 13, 2022

Kuwaiti singer Nawal El Kuwaitia also offered her “sincere condolences and sympathies”.

“May God have mercy on him and put him in peace,” she tweeted. “May He inspire patience and solace to the family of the late Al Nahyan, as well as the people of the Emirates and the Gulf. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram wrote on Twitter that “with the death of Sheikha Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Arab nation has lost a brave leader with an exceptional legacy. May his soul rest in peace.”

Other celebrities who have offered their condolences include Iraq-Saudi singer Majid Almohandis, Emirati singer Balqees Fathi, Lebanese singers Najwa Karam and Nawal El Zoghbi, and Saudi singer Rabeh Sager.

Lebanese star Elissa also posted a tribute to the leader, writing: “All my condolences to the UAE and its beloved people on the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He was a visionary with a path of dialogue, openness and progress.”

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has stated there will be an official mourning period of 40 days in the UAE with flags at half-staff.

Work at ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels, as well as work in the private sector, will be suspended for three days.

