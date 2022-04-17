How love and sacrifice powers the provocative new Egyptian drama ‘U-Turn’

When does love become problematic?

That's the central theme of the provocative new Egyptian drama U-Turn. The show, which streams on MBC's Shahid platform, broadcasts new episodes daily throughout Ramadan. The series also features a theme song by Lebanese pop star Nancy Ajram.

Riham Hagag stars as Yara Al Kurdi, a promising naval officer who sacrifices her career to please her manipulative husband Ali (Karim Kassem).

However, those sacrifices only encourage him to push Yara further to abandon her family.

“It is an important work because what Yara goes through is what many women experience in the Arab world,” Hagag tells The National.

“She makes choices in certain situations that may be wrong but it is because of a fear of bigger losses.”

For Kassem, his portrayal of the complicated and vindictive Ali is the biggest role of his career.

The actor, 35, has built a steady career in supporting roles, including the well-received 2020 Ramadan series Lama Kona Soghayareen and the 2019 action film Sawah.

He reveals that it was Hagag who nominated him to star in U-Turn.

“I can’t thank her enough because it is a much larger role than I am accustomed to and I hope the work adds a lot to my career,” he says.

As for his role, Kassem says it took time to prepare, as Ali is more complicated than meets the eye.

“He is a serious and very discreet man who did marry for love but, as we discover, he has a certain cruelty to him,” he says.

“He loves his wife but feels that people are trying to spoil the relationship and he believes that in some cases violence is justified.”

An intriguing subplot to U-Turn is the success and challenges of Yara’s friend Hoda, played by Abeer Sabry, whose own marriage also defies societal conventions.

“Hoda is also a case many women could identify with,” Sabry says.

“She is successful and married to a man younger than her. Through the episodes, we see the pros and cons of this marriage. This is what I think makes the series an important one because there is that examination of women’s issues through the multiple love stories.

“It’s about the choices and mistakes we all make in life and how we should all never give up and keep going.”

Egyptian actress Safaa El Toukhy in 'U-Turn'. Photo: MBC

Watching the turmoil unfold is Safaa El Toukhy as Yara’s mother Muna.

The veteran actress, whose career spans three decades, says her character represents the more conservative aspects of Egyptian society.

“She works in a bank but at the same time she is very family-focused,” she says.

“It’s an interesting role because she is that conservative figure and it is extremely hard to see her daughter’s family disintegrate. Like most mothers, she wants her daughter to preserve the family home, but at what cost?”

Hagag hopes the series provokes discussion on what family and success means for women in the Arab world. Whatever paths are chosen, she hopes it's not sacrificed for mental and physical health.

“The story carries a message about [the] priorities women need to choose and not tie their fates to one thing or a person,” she says.

“It’s about choosing what gives you focus and strength.”

U-Turn is available to stream on Shahid. More information is available on shahid.mbc.net