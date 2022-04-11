10 Arab pop stars singing on tracks for Ramadan 2022 TV shows: from Elissa to Nancy Ajram

During Ramadan, the Arab music and television worlds converge to collaborate on some of the year's most-anticipated programmes.

As we enter the second week of the holy month, some viewers will, by now, be well versed in some of the theme songs of their favourite nightly shows.

These tracks, some of which last for up to five minutes, are known in Arabic as titrat and can be just as important as the talent on screen.

Not only do they set the tone for the action ahead, but those that resonate with listeners can elevate the programme above the fiercely competitive pack and maintain its appeal long after Ramadan concludes. That's when most shows are shown again on TV channels or made available on streaming platforms.

Here are 10 pop stars and actors singing in this season's most memorable tunes.

1. Elissa

The Lebanese superstar takes part in the Ramadan TV marathon this year by singing the theme song for Syrian drama Al Dhul, being screened nightly on Rotana Drama from 11pm (UAE time).

The track, titled Damayer, which loosely meaning shadows, is a soulful number with lyrics complementing the ensemble drama's key themes of love and lies.

2. Hussain Al Jassmi

The Emirati singer delivers a mid-tempo Egyptian pop track for Wust El Balad, which is showing on MBC Masr at 5.30pm and streaming on Shahid. It is a societal drama focusing on the triumphs and losses of a rich family.

As with most tracks of its kind, the lyrics don't directly address the plot, but instead investigate key subjects tackled in the show, such as loyalty and pride.

3. Nancy Ajram

The Lebanese singer sounds exquisite in this ballad for the psychological drama U Turn, which is streaming on Shahid.

The sweetness of her vocals is undercut by the caustic lyrics — sung in the Egyptian dialect — that underscore the anger of series protagonist Yara, who is stuck in an abusive marriage.

“Injustice is the darkness caused by the ones who wronged me / The oppressors of the word are in my sight.”

4. Nassif Zeytoun

The Syrian singer lends his talents to the second season of hit Lebanese drama Lil Mout 2, which can be seen on Lebanese channel MTV at 10.30pm and streaming on demand on Shahid.

Where the thrilling series centres on the underhanded escapes of friends Reem and Sahar, the theme song has a mournful Zeytoun pondering on whether all the lies and double-crossings of the duo is worthwhile.

5. Mohamed Mohy

The Egyptian singer, once a dependable choice for TV studios, returns with his first Ramadan drama theme song in seven years, for the Egyptian production Inhiraf, which is showing on Al Nahar Drama at 9.30pm.

The string-laden tune serves as an introductory moment of calm before the full-throttled drama kicks in with its tale of a wicked psychiatrist who abuses her patients.

6. Akram Hosny

Akram Hosny is on double duty this Ramadan, with the Egyptian actor starring in, and co-rapping on, the theme song for comedy series Maktoub Alia (DMC drama at 8.45pm and streaming on Shahid).

The track, featuring Hosny rapping alongside female backing vocalists, is zany and alludes to the predicament of his role as Galal, an office worker whose life is turned upside down after a random encounter with a stranger in the first episode.

7. Angham

With the plot of Egyptian drama Faten Amal Harbi (9pm on Dubai TV) revolving around the custody issues and societal judgments faced by divorced mothers planning to remarry, it is only right that the theme song is a defiant ode to independence.

Ana Mush Da'eefa, which translates as I Am Not Weak, by Angham, sets the tone of this provocative family drama.

8. Fifi Abdou

Abdou is another star who takes on singing duties.

In the case of Al Shugl Aaali (9pm Abu Dhabi TV and ADTV App), Abdou's decision to record the track is no indulgence.

Instead, her sparkling vocals suit the vibrant comedy about two spurned friends who open up a company to consult women on how to deal with manipulative men.

9. Amr Saad

This upbeat track suits gritty drama Tooba (MBC Masr at 10pm).

Actor Amr Saad has teamed up with Egyptian hip-hop star Afroto for a thumping tune that is fast eclipsing the popularity of the crime series.

10. Medhat Saleh

The veteran Egyptian crooner is in vintage form in this lavishly produced track for Rageen Ya Hawa (8.20pm DMC Drama), a fraught family tale about a son who has returned from Europe to demand his family inheritance.