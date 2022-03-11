Music's ‘big three’ labels mute operations in Russia

Three major US music labels have pressed pause in Russia.

Sony Music and Warner Music Group announced the suspension of operations in the country on Thursday, owing to the ongoing attack on Ukraine.

The move follows Universal Music Group's Tuesday announcement of temporarily cutting ties with the Russian market.

In an official statement, Sony Music Group called for "peace in Ukraine and an end to the violence".

"We have suspended operations in Russia and will continue our support of global humanitarian relief efforts to aid victims in need," the company said.

While the ramifications of the decision are unclear when it comes to signed artists such as Russia’s Sergey Lazarev, Variety reported that sources close to the company said Sony Music Group staff in Russia will continue receiving salaries until further notice.

Sergey Lazarev represents Russia in the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest. Photo: Andres Putting / European Broadcasting Union

Warner Music Group said it would support the International Committee of the Red Cross with a link to a donations page on its Instagram profile.

The US labels, collectively known as the "big three", join a growing number of music organisations muting their operations in Russia.

UK performing rights organisation, PRS for Music, suspended its relationship with its counterpart, Russian Authors' Society, on Tuesday.

Italian performing rights organisation SIAE also stated it was suspending payments to the society.

The music industry’s reaction to Russia’s attack on Ukraine also extends to live performances.

Rock band Imagine Dragons have cancelled a concert in Russia. AP

Earlier this month, Live Nation Entertainment, one of the world's biggest live music companies, made an official statement announcing it would no longer bring tours to Russia. "We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia. We're in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers," it said.

A growing number of music artists are also cancelling planned tours.

Rock band Green Day, British singer Louis Tomlinson and pop-rock group Imagine Dragons nixed summer concerts, while Royal Opera House in London cancelled a planned residency by Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet.

The European Broadcasting Union, which organises the annual Eurovision Song Contest, has also banned Russia from participating in the competition.

There will now be a total of 40 countries competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, which will take place in Turin, Italy from Tuesday to Saturday, May 10 to 14.