Eric Clapton to perform at Bahrain's Al Dana Amphitheatre in March

Eric Clapton will begin his 2022 concert series with a performance in Bahrain.

The British guitar virtuoso and singer will perform in Manama's Al Dana Amphitheatre on March 19.

Tickets are now on sale and start from 30 Bahraini dinars ($80).

The show marks the Grammy Award-winning artist’s return to the kingdom after a sold-out 2014 show at Arad Fort in the city of Muharraq.

The coming concert acts as a warm-up for an anticipated European tour beginning with two shows at London's Royal Albert Hall from May 7.

Entry to Clapton’s Bahrain concert does not require a negative PCR test result or proof of vaccination after the country's authorities eased restrictions on February 15.

Updated regulations allow full capacity at mosques, workplaces, malls, restaurants and events.

According to Al Dana Amphitheatre’s website, those attending Clapton’s concert will undergo a body temperature check prior to entry, with those above 37.5 degrees Celsius denied entry.

Guests who exhibit symptoms of Covid-19 will also be unable to attend the concert.

The move is also in line with Clapton’s contentious policy of performing in venues not requiring proof of vaccination.

The Layla singer made the controversial announcement in July before embarking on a US tour in September.

Clapton has yet to announce any further GCC dates and his previous UAE show remains a sold-out performance at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in 2014.

Other shows coming to Bahrain's Al Dana Amphitheatre

The Bahrain concert announcement comes as the kingdom ramps up its music calendar.

Al Dana Amphitheatre will also host two further concerts in March with Emirati pop star Hussain Al Jassmi taking the stage on March 4 and US rockers Kings of Leon playing on March 11.

Al Jassmi performs as part of the Spring of Culture festival, held in various venues across Bahrain from February 25 until the end of March.

Musical highlights include concerts at the Bahrain National Theatre by Palestinian crooner Omar Kamal and the UK's Philharmonic Orchestra on March 10 and 25, respectively.

Also on offer are a series of weekly Bahraini folk music performances running on Thursdays at the Mohammed Bin Faris Music Hall.

More information available at springofculture.org