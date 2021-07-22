Eric Clapton says he won't perform in UK venues requiring proof of vaccinations

Eric Clapton said he will not perform in UK venues that require proof of vaccination for entry.

The English guitarist and singer announced the decision as the UK government eased social distancing restrictions this week.

With music venues and nightclubs functioning at full capacity, authorities are encouraging venue operators to use the National Health Services' Covid Pass to allow guests entry.

The online pass indicates if a person is fully vaccinated and the dates of their recent Covid tests.

Clapton said: "I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present."

"Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show."

The news does not currently threaten his two concerts in London scheduled for next year.

Clapton is due to play at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8, 2022, and for the time being, the venue does not require proof of vaccination for entry.

Tickets for both shows remain on sale online.

Clapton will embark on a US concert tour next month as the country's live music industry slowly re-emerges amid the pandemic.

That re-opening has not been a smooth process, however, with venues, due to a mix of regulations imposed by local authorities, artists and promoters, following different health and safety regulations.

Clapton's swing through the US, which includes cities Austin, Tampa and New Orleans will be in venues were no proof of vaccination is required.

Meanwhile, in other music touring news, Bruce Springsteen is in the midst of a 14-show residency at the St James Theatre on Broadway in New York City.

Running until Saturday, September 4, ticketholders have to prove they have received one of three Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration. These are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The Foo Fighters are also on tour performing several shows in the US for vaccinated audiences, including in front of a 20,000 strong crowd at New York's Madison Square Garden last month.

Du Plessis plans his retirement South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said on Friday the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in two years' time will be his last. Du Plessis, 34, who has led his country in two World T20 campaigns, in 2014 and 2016, is keen to play a third but will then step aside. "The T20 World Cup in 2020 is something I'm really looking forward to. I think right now that will probably be the last tournament for me," he said in Brisbane ahead of a one-off T20 against Australia on Saturday.

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

