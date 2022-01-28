Classical singer Yana Mann from Dubai to make Carnegie Hall debut

Russian classical singer Yana Mann, who has called Dubai home for eight years, will make her debut at New York City's famed Carnegie Hall, considered one of the most prestigious performance venues in the world.

A mezzo-soprano, Mann will perform two song cycles at her show on February 10 – 11 Poemas de Bar, Op. 12, from her debut album Poemas de Bar, and Arias Florentinas, Op.15. Both compositions were created with Colombian pianist Julian De La Chica, who will share the stage with Mann at Carnegie Hall.

Mann released her first studio album, Poemas de bar, a collaboration with De La Chica, in late 2020. The pair have never met in person, creating the album through Zoom and WhatsApp sessions during the coronavirus-imposed lockdowns that year.

"I started this journey one and a half years ago, when I recorded my first album. I really wanted to translate traditional vocal techniques into contemporary sounds," Mann said. "As a classically trained singer, I decided to work with a contemporary composer to achieve this.

"I am still amazed that we created two albums over Zoom calls and WhatsApp messages during the Covid lockdowns. I am really looking forward to finally meeting Julian and the team in New York. They have been a wonderful support. I am ecstatic and grateful that this journey has taken me to the world's stage."

Born in St Petersburg, Mann has been performing since an early age, having studied at the St Petersburg Rimsky-Korsakov College of Music and the Academic Music College at the Moscow State Conservatory.

For her Carnegie performance, the singer has also collaborated with Dubai designer Amber Feroz to design her wardrobe.

Yana Mann has collaborated with Dubai designer Amber Feroz for her wardrobe for the Carnegie Hall performance. Photo: Alisa Poturaeva

“I wanted to collaborate with a fashion designer from the region that would translate my vision of the raw minimalist, androgynous, yet poetic look that I had in mind. A look that would complement our music and set the right tone for the performance, yet not distract from it," Mann said. "When I met Amber Feroz, I knew from the first encounter that we spoke the same language."

Feroze, who is from India, founded his eponymous line designing ready-to-wear and bespoke clothing for both men and women, in Dubai in 2009.

Mann's Carnegie Hall performance has also been supported by Art Dubai's Art Salon, which is made up of art collectors and cultural enthusiasts with the sole purpose of giving more platforms to the UAE creative community.

“Art Salon is a community of like-minded people who come together across the year to support the local cultural ecosystem and it is through their generosity we are able to support Yana on her journey," said Benedetta Ghione, the executive director of Art Dubai. "It is fitting that we are launching this programme with such exceptional talent and we wish Yana all the best in her debut at Carnegie Hall."

Located in Midtown Manhattan, Carnegie Hall has hosted some of the world's finest artists, from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, who opened the venue in 1891, Gustav Mahler and Bela Bartok to Billie Holiday, Judy Garland and The Beatles.

More information on Yana Mann's Carnegie Hall performance on February 10 is available here.