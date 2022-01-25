Elton John postpones Texas concerts after getting Covid-19

Despite being vaccinated and boosted, singer Sir Elton John has contracted Covid-19 and is postponing two farewell concert dates in Dallas, Texas.

Sir Elton “is experiencing only mild symptoms”, a statement from the artist's team said. “Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

The singer of classic hits such as Tiny Dancer and Candle in the Wind was due to hit the American Airlines Centre stage in Dallas on January 25 and January 26.

Fans have been told to “hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon".

Sir Elton's rescheduled 2020 North American tour kicked off on January 19 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was scheduled to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Miami.

He previously said he was postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.