Groove on the Grass is returning with a new name and location

The popular festival has featured acts such as Rudimental, Bonobo and DJ Sama' in the past

Bonobo performed at Groove on the Grass in 2018. Photo: Groove on the Grass
Evelyn Lau
Jan 18, 2022

Dubai dance festival Groove on the Grass is set to return next month, however, the event will be taking on a different form. Now called Desert Groove, the festival will instead take place at The Dunes resort in Ras Al Khaimah, moving from its previous location of Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.

Set to run for three days, from February 11 to 13, the festival will have two stages with 12 hours of music being performed from 4pm to 4am. No information on acts or tickets has yet been released.

Those looking to make a weekend of it can book a stay at The Dunes, located in the desert of Ras Al Khaimah. The resort offers a range of glamping and camping options, from huts to tree houses and domes, while festival-goers can also enjoy a selection of food trucks and explore the fashion marketplace.

Last year's Groove on the Grass took place as an online event with DJs streaming 90-mintute sets. The event was in-person in 2020 with Frankey & Sandrino, Satori, Marvin & Guy and DJ Sama’ headlining.

Other acts to perform in the past include Lebanese indie rock band Mashrou’ Leila, British drum and bass band Rudimental, and electronic fusion artist Bonobo.

Updated: January 18th 2022, 3:51 PM
MusicThings to doDubaiRas Al Khaimah
