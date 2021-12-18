Louvre Abu Dhabi to show David Guetta performance on New Year’s Eve

Louvre Abu Dhabi will stream a David Guetta performance on New Year’s Eve.

Following the success of his United at Home show at the Musee du Louvre in Paris on New Year’s Eve 2020, the superstar DJ will bring a heavy dose of spectacle to the UAE capital.

Fans around the world will be able to watch the show online at midnight on December 31, Gulf Standard Time. A purpose-built floating stage is being constructed in the waters surrounding the museum, with the Louvre’s striking architecture acting as a backdrop to the virtual concert.

The performance will combine music with a world-class light show and include projections of masterpieces from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collections.

A floating stage will be constructed on the waters surrounding the museum. AP Photo

“We are excited to collaborate with David Guetta, a global music icon, who has chosen Louvre Abu Dhabi and its collections, which is a symbol of connecting cultures, as the backdrop for a thrilling New Year's Eve performance for fans around the world,” says Manuel Rabate, director of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

“This event is the latest in Abu Dhabi’s drive to bring world-class entertainment and culture to our city, in line with a vision to become an international hub for arts, culture and creativity.”

In addition to 500 light fixtures and 20-metre-high flames that will shoot into the night sky in synchronicity with Guetta’s set, the show will feature visualisations of some of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s masterpieces, including Piet Mondrian’s Composition with Blue, Red, Yellow and Black (1922), Auguste Rodin’s The Walking Man, On a Column (1900), Georges de la Tour’s Girl Blowing on a Brazier (circa 1646 – 1648 CE) and Astrolabe Quadrant (circa 1291 – 1310).

“The Louvre is one of the most iconic venues in the world and I am so excited to be playing at the Abu Dhabi counterpart this New Year's Eve after the success of my Paris livestream last year. It’s an honour to be invited to come and perform; we’ve got out-of-this-world production once again this year and it’s going to be an electrifying show and an amazing night. I can’t wait to connect with you all and celebrate the New Year together,” says Guetta.

Disclaimer: This article has been updated to reflect this is a virtual performance and David Guetta will not physically be in Abu Dhabi, as was implied by the original press statement.