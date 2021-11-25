Gift ideas: from Lady Gaga to Bob Marley and Ariana Grande merchandise

In the market for an Ariana Grande onesie or Lady Gaga's yellow rain boots? Or how about a Selena Gomez blanket or Billie Eilish baby grow?

'Happier than ever' baby grow, Dh122, by Billie Eilish. Photo: Universal Music Group

This is the weird and wonderful array of gifts being offered by Universal Music Group, which has just unveiled its first holiday season campaign.

The range is filled with new and exclusive items from more than 50 music artists including the Beastie Boys, Bob Marley, Elvis Costello and John Lennon, and fans can snap up items such as album artwork posters, T-shirts and calendars to more off-the-wall pieces such as water bottles, candles and Christmas tree ornaments.

Fringed blanket, Dh295, by Selena Gomez. Photo: Universal Music

Driven by a new engine that offers recommendations, fans will be able to search through gift suggestions that also include merchandise from classic artists such as The Rolling Stones and Louis Armstrong.

For those impossible to shop for, Universal Music Group has come up with the new UMusic gift card. It can be loaded with the amount you want, and gives access to an additional 25 artists, such as Justin Bieber, Paul McCartney and Shawn Mendes, as well as the catalogues of the famous record labels Blue Note and Motown, all via the dedicated website uDiscover.

While this wildly eclectic range is ideal for the coming gift-giving season, the whole collection is now live, to coincide with Black Friday. It is worth noting, however, that items are not discounted.