11 products designed specially for UAE National Day, from Jimmy Choos to jewellery

With the coming celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the UAE, everyone is looking for interesting, well-crafted or limited-edition pieces to buy as gifts or souvenirs of this momentous occasion. Thankfully, many brands have stepped up, offering an eclectic range that covers everything from hand-painted coasters decorated with the sweep of Arabic calligraphy to a limited-edition timepiece that can be passed down to the next generation.

Here, we round up the brands offering some of the most interesting pieces:

Crate & Barrel

Hand made coasters with calligraphy, by Laraz for Crate & Barrel. Photo: Crate & Barrel

The homeware store has gone all out for the occasion and teamed up with several Emirati talents for a selection of limited-edition pieces. Lara Abi Haidar, for example, has made an array of handcrafted pieces under the name Laraz, adorned with uplifting quotes by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. Look for ceramic coasters with handwritten calligraphy, decorative satin cushions and even embellished horse statues.

Emirati brand Demaithan, known for its calligraphy-inspired stationery and homeware, and home fragrances brand Lava were called on to make special scented candles called Trails of the Past that use evocative fragrances such as oud, rose and amber. Meanwhile, Emirati photographer Abdullatif Badri's images of the Emirates, past and present, would be perfect on any wall. Prices from Dh80.

Jimmy Choo

Exclusive for the UAE, ankle-strap heels by Jimmy Choo. Photo: Jimmy Choo

Embracing the colours of the UAE flag, Jimmy Choo has released an exclusive collection of clutches, shoulder bags, heels and trainers in red, white, green and gold. There is a golden clutch marked with the Dubai skyline, or a chain shoulder bag in brilliant red. Those looking for some shoes with extra bling will enjoy the pointed, ankle-strap heels in gleaming green crystals and white faux diamonds. Prices from Dh2,250.

MKS Jewellery

An Emirati brand, MKS Jewellery is naturally in tune with the UAE, and every year creates special collections to mark Emirati Women's Day, Eid and National Day. For the Golden Jubilee, MKS has made several pieces, one of which is a pendant called Desertscape, which depicts the shifting dunes of the desert in 18K yellow gold. In the sky above the sand sits the crescent moon and three stars made from six round cut white diamonds. It costs Dh5,400.

Panerai

Limited-edition Panerai watch, reference PAM01971. Photo: Panerai

The Swiss-Italian watchmaker has created the Luminor GMT Spirit of the Union, limited to only 200 pieces. There is a nod to the colours of the flag in the green GMT hand, rubberised crown and black sun-brushed dial, which is continued with the four additional interchangeable rubber straps that come with each watch. The back of the case has been engraved with 'Year of the Fiftieth' in English and Arabic, while even the reference number – PAM01971 – refers to the year the nation was founded. The watch also comes with a black alligator strap. Price on request.

Tanishq

Enamel and diamond pendant necklace by Tanishq. Photo: Tanishq

The Indian jewellery brand has launched an entire collection featuring UAE motifs. Ranging from rings and pendants, to earrings and bracelets, each piece features either a flag, a map of the country, a date palm, a falcon and even the famous dallah, or coffee pot, in gold and precious stones. With prices starting at Dh700, and rising to more than Dh7,000, these suit different budgets.

Zproyecto

Home-grown holistic brand Zproyecto has made a special bracelet for the country's anniversary. Made with semi-precious stones, each has been chosen to echo the UAE flag and for its healing properties. White howlite is said to provide harmony and peace, while red carnelian is seen as lucky, and is believed to bring success and prosperity. Black tourmaline is used for compassion, grounding and clearing negativity, while green aventurine represents good health, wealth and prosperity. The bracelets are limited-edition and cost Dh150.

La Marquise

Sands of Time bracelet by La Marquise. Photo: La Marquise

With a range of jewellery created around the colours of the UAE flag, one standout piece is the limited-edition Sands of Time bracelet in titanium alloy, with a matching brooch. The flag has been reimagined in fluid lines, in hand-applied enamel. Other pieces in the collection are made with hand-cut green malachite, black onyx, red coral and baguette cut white diamonds. On the reverse, the pieces also carry the Expo 2020 Dubai logo. Prices from Dh2,250.

Montblanc

Montblanc limited-edition Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum LE 71. Photo: Montblanc

Montblanc has created a special timepiece limited to a run of only 71, after the year the UAE came into being. Called the Star Legacy Orbis Terrarum LE 71, the 43 millimetre watch has time zones marked in Arabic and all 24 time zones at a glance. The piece comes in a striking, verdant green (lifted straight from the flag) that covers the case, dial and even the crocodile strap. Price on request.

Al Fardan Jewellery

The Emirati jewellery brand has joined forces with Istanbul jeweller Terzihan to create a set of bangles in the national colours. Strictly limited to 50 pieces, each one is numbered, engraved and fashioned in 18K rose gold, enamel and white diamonds. Price is Dh17,210.

Dolce & Gabbana

Trainers by Dolce & Gabbana in the colours of the UAE flag. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

The Italian duo have enjoyed a long history with the UAE, and make no secret of their admiration of the spirit of the country. With this in mind they've released a UAE exclusive collection of baseball caps, scarves, trainers, dog tag necklaces and tote bags, decorated in the handwriting of the designers themselves, in the colours of the national flag. Prices from Dh1,605.

Titan Watches

Indian watchmaker Titan has issued a special version of its Edge watch. Limited to 300 pieces, the timepiece features a midnight blue dial and minaret-inspired hands, and has the colours of the flag as a circle on the dial. A falcon has been engraved on the back. Priced at Dh875.

