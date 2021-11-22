Martin Garrix to perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena in December

EDM star Martin Garrix is set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena next month, in the first free-movement concert since the pandemic.

The show, produced by Full Circle, will take place on December 16 and will only be open to vaccinated guests and participants. Guests will be asked to present proof of vaccination prior to entering the venue.

Tickets start at Dh150 for seating in the bronze section, going up to Dh249 for regular standing tickets and Dh299 for access to the Golden Circle. Refunds will not be issued if admission is denied on the grounds of not having proof of vaccination.

Concert attendees will be required to present proof of vaccination prior to entering the venue. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National

Garrix has been a regular performer in Dubai for the past few years and is particularly known for his thundering New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Dutch DJ performed an exclusive set in 2017 as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Beyond The Track concert series at du Forum and in 2018, he was a headliner at the Bao Festival in Meydan alongside Afrojack. He also headlined RedfestDXB in 2020.

Garrix has had a busy year, releasing a string of singles that have each raked in a few million views on social media, songs that he is likely to perform in next month’s show.

These include the track Diamonds, which he released in collaboration with British rapper Tinie Tempah and Dutch DJ Julian Jordan, and Pressure, which features Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo.

In May, he debuted a new track called We Are The People, featuring Bono and the Edge from U2, which served as the official song for UEFA Euro 2020. DJ Mag named Garrix the No 2 DJ in the world in its annual Top 100 ranking for 2021. He topped the list for three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018.

Since hitting the music scene in 2012, he's most well-known for his hits Animals, In the Name of Love and Scared to Be Lonely, which was a collaboration with Dua Lipa.