Adele debuts new song 'To Be Loved' on Instagram

Adele is releasing her new album, 30, on November 19. But 24 hours ahead of its release, she debuted a previously unheard song, To Be Loved.

The British singer, 33, posted a video of herself singing, while sat relaxing on a sofa. The video is raw and emotional, and seems unedited and candid.

“To be loved and love at the highest count / Means to lose all the things I can’t live without,” Adele sings.

“Let it be known that I will choose to lose / It’s a sacrifice, but I can’t live a lie / Let it be known, let it be known that I tried.”

Fans have commented on the video, saying it left them "in tears" and "wrecked".

30 is set for release this week, six years since her last album 25 came out in 2015.

For the television special Adele One Night Only, she performed four songs from the new album – single Easy On Me, and three previously unheard tracks, I Drink Wine, Hold On and Love Is A Game.

During the show, Adele, born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, chatted to Oprah Winfrey, discussing everything from her much talked about weight loss to struggles of divorce and becoming a single parent.

The record-breaking British singer revealed to the US talk show host that "terrifying anxiety attacks" after the divorce were what prompted her to lose more than 45 kilograms.

Filmed in Winfrey's rose garden, the two-hour special was interspersed with a pre-recorded performance by Adele at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. In March, Winfrey filmed her bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a similar Montecito garden location.

The full '30' track list

Adele has now revealed that 30 will include 15 songs – 12 main tracks and three bonus ones, including an alternative version of the first single Easy On Me, featuring US singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton.

The track list for 30:

1. Strangers by Nature

2. Easy on Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game

Bonus Tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can’t Be Together

15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)