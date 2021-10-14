Lebanese soprano Hiba Tawaji to perform in Saudi Arabia's Al Ula this month

Renowned Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji is set to perform live in Saudi Arabia’s Al Ula on October 29.

This will be the first musical performance at the Maraya Concert Hall since the pandemic began and comes as part of a series of concerts by regional and international artists called Al Ula Moments.

Tawaji is a soprano coloratura singer, actor and director who has performed on stages all over the world. She sings in Arabic, English and French, and has both a strong regional and international fan base.

She’s best known for taking on roles in Rahbani brothers musicals, but she also famously took part in the fourth season of France’s The Voice.

This isn’t the first time the Yemken Ahla Yfel singer has performed in Saudi Arabia, as she also took to the stage in the kingdom in 2017.

It is, however, her first concert in the ancient town of Al Ula, home to the country’s first Unesco World Heritage Site, and she’s expected to perform some of her most beloved tunes in both English and Arabic from her 14-year-old repertoire.

“I have always wanted to perform in Al Ula, a place with such history and creative legacy,” said Tawaji. “To sing in Maraya is such an honour, we had to think carefully about this performance to do the destination and venue justice and it will be a special event.”

Alongside her will be Lebanese composer, musician and producer Oussama Rahbani, as well as a team of 53 other international musicians.

Covid-19 safety regulations will be in place at the event, and this includes a limited capacity. Restrictions are in line with governmental mandates, although concert-goers will not need a negative PCR test to attend.

Saudi Arabia is gradually bringing back live events and, as part of Al Ula Moments, more concerts and cultural performances are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The last time the stunning 500-seater Maraya Concert Hall – the world’s largest mirrored structure – was used for a musical performance was in March 2020, when it hosted Lionel Richie and a Persian Nights trio for Winter at Tantora. Earlier this year, it hosted the 41st Gulf Co-operation Council Summit.

Over the past year, the building has undergone renovations and is now home to a rooftop restaurant called Maraya Social, which is helmed by British chef Jason Atherton. This opens to the public on Wednesday, October 27, ahead of Tawaji’s concert.