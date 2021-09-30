Blink-182's Mark Hoppus announces he's cancer free

Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus says he is now cancer-free.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" the Blink-182 singer wrote on Instagram. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

Hoppus said he still has to get scans every six months and it will take "until the end of the year to get back to normal".

"Today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed," he said.

In June, Hoppus announced on a Twitter post that he was undergoing treatment for cancer: "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Although at the time he didn’t reveal at what stage he was diagnosed or share further details of his condition, it was later announced to be stage-four lymphoma.

Over the past few months, Hoppus has updated fans by sharing photos of himself undergoing chemotherapy and tweeting about his experience, which includes his hair loss.

His latest news received positive reactions from fellow celebrities. Actor Adam Devine wrote in response, “Agghhhghh!!! YES!!! Thank God! congrats buddy! Best feeling in the world. Enjoy it!!!!”

Musician John Mayer wrote, “Just the best”, while fellow Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker also celebrated as he shared Hoppus's post and wrote: "Love you @markhoppus. Best news brother!!!"

Hoppus is best known as a founding member of the American pop-punk band Blink-182. The band have released eight albums since forming in 1992, selling more than 50 million albums worldwide.

The group found mainstream success in the early 2000s with hits What's My Age Again? and All The Small Things.

Over the years, Hoppus has also been a part of other musical projects including founding +44 in 2005 with Barker and, more recently in 2019, forming Simple Creatures with Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low.