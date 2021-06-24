Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reveals cancer diagnosis: 'I’m trying to remain hopeful'

Blink-182 frontman and bassist Mark Hoppus revealed he's been quietly battling cancer for the past few months.

Sharing his diagnosis on Twitter, the musician confirmed he is receiving treatment.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” Hoppus, 49, announced. “I’m scared and, at the same time, I’m blessed with incredible doctors, family and friends to get me through this.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Mark Hoppus shared this photo of himself getting treatment on Instagram. Mark Hoppus / Instagram

Hoppus hasn’t revealed at which stage he was diagnosed or shared further details of his condition.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hoppus shared a photo on his Instagram Stories that showed him receiving chemotherapy in a hospital room. “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please,” read the caption.

Hoppus is best known as a founding member of the American pop-punk band Blink-182. The band have released eight albums since forming in 1992, selling more than 50 million albums worldwide.

The group found mainstream success in the early 2000s with hits What's My Age Again? and All The Small Things.

Over the years, Hoppus has also been a part of other musical projects including founding +44 in the late 2000s with fellow Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker and, more recently, forming Simple Creatures with Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low.

Since opening up about his health battle, a number of fellow musicians and celebrities have tweeted their support for Hoppus.

Former Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge tweeted that he had known about the diagnosis and called Hoppus a "super-human" who would be facing the "difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart".

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021

Actor BJ Novak said Hoppus's attitude was "going to be magnified by so many people".

❤️ you’re on our minds, Mark. Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people. — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) June 23, 2021

Chris Burney, from rock band Bowling for Soup, also tweeted words of support, calling Hoppus a "rock and roll warrior".

Much love to @markhoppus. Truly a sweet and wonderful rock and roll warrior. — Chris Burney (@SoupBowlerChris) June 24, 2021

Pierce the Veil frontman Vic Fuentes also responded to Hoppus's tweet by sending "love and healing vibes".

Sending you all the love and healing vibes man. You got this brother!!! ❤️‍🩹 — Vic Fuentes (@piercethevic) June 23, 2021

Fellow Blink-182 bandmate Barker also spoke out, telling E! News: "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

In January, Barker confirmed that a new Blink-182 album would be on the way in 2021 during an Instagram exchange with a fan.

The fan commented on a photo from the drummer asking if there would be ​“any new Blink-182 albums dropping this year” to which Barker responded with a simple, "Yes".

It would be the band's first album since 2019's Nine.

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

Final round 25 under - Antoine Rozner (FRA) 23 - Francesco Laporta (ITA), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG) 21 - Grant Forrest (SCO) 20 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 19 - Steven Brown (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Niklas Lemke (SWE), Marc Warren (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT)

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

RESULT Los Angeles Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

Arabian Gulf League fixtures: Friday: Emirates v Hatta, 5.15pm

Al Wahda v Al Dhafra, 5.25pm

Al Ain v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, 8.15pm Saturday: Dibba v Ajman, 5.15pm

Sharjah v Al Wasl, 5.20pm

Al Jazira v Al Nasr, 8.15pm

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km