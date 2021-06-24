Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reveals cancer diagnosis: 'I’m trying to remain hopeful'

Blink-182 frontman and bassist Mark Hoppus revealed he’s been quietly battling cancer for the past few months.

Sharing his diagnosis on Twitter, the musician confirmed he is receiving treatment.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” Hoppus, 49, announced. “I’m scared and, at the same time, I’m blessed with incredible doctors, family and friends to get me through this.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Mark Hoppus shared this photo of himself getting treatment on Instagram. Mark Hoppus / Instagram

Hoppus hasn’t revealed at which stage he was diagnosed or shared further details of his condition.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hoppus shared a photo on his Instagram Stories that showed him receiving chemotherapy in a hospital room. “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please,” read the caption.

Hoppus is best known as a founding member of the American pop-punk band Blink-182. The band have released eight albums since forming in 1992, selling more than 50 million albums worldwide.

The group found mainstream success in the early 2000s with hits What's My Age Again? and All The Small Things.

Over the years, Hoppus has also been a part of other musical projects including founding +44 in the late 2000s with fellow Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker and, more recently, forming Simple Creatures with Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low.

Since opening up about his health battle, a number of fellow musicians and celebrities have tweeted their support for Hoppus.

Former Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge tweeted that he had known about the diagnosis and called Hoppus a "super-human" who would be facing the "difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart".

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021

Actor BJ Novak said Hoppus's attitude was "going to be magnified by so many people".

❤️ you’re on our minds, Mark. Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people. — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) June 23, 2021

Chris Burney, from rock band Bowling for Soup, also tweeted words of support, calling Hoppus a "rock and roll warrior".

Much love to @markhoppus. Truly a sweet and wonderful rock and roll warrior. — Chris Burney (@SoupBowlerChris) June 24, 2021

Pierce the Veil frontman Vic Fuentes also responded to Hoppus's tweet by sending "love and healing vibes".

Sending you all the love and healing vibes man. You got this brother!!! ❤️‍🩹 — Vic Fuentes (@piercethevic) June 23, 2021

Fellow Blink-182 bandmate Barker also spoke out, telling E! News: "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

In January, Barker confirmed that a new Blink-182 album would be on the way in 2021 during an Instagram exchange with a fan.

The fan commented on a photo from the drummer asking if there would be ​“any new Blink-182 albums dropping this year” to which Barker responded with a simple, "Yes".

It would be the band's first album since 2019's Nine.