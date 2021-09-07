Drake's producer explains why the rapper credited R Kelly on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake and Kanye West may have an ongoing feud, but this week they found themselves in hot water together after both hip-hop stars were slammed for endorsing alleged sexual offenders.

Canadian rapper Drake, who recently released Certified Lover Boy, which has been breaking records on streaming platforms, gave a mysterious writing credit to disgraced singer R Kelly on the new album, for the song TSU.

Quote To think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting Noah '40' Shebib, producer

Social media was ablaze with comments of disbelief and while representatives for Drake and Kelly, who is currently facing several sex crime charges, have yet to comment, producer Noah '40' Shebib took to Instagram to clear up the matter.

"On a song called TSU at the beginning is a sample of OG Ron C talking," he wrote in a comment on artist Ravyn Wngz's account.

"Behind that faintly, which you can’t even hear, is an R Kelly song playing in the background. It has no significance, no lyrics are present, R Kelly’s voice isn’t even present, but if we wanted to use Ron C talking we were forced to license it."

The Canadian producer, whose father has Lebanese roots, said the move "doesn't sit well with me" and that he was not there to "defend Drake's lyrics", but he simply wanted to clear up the confusion.

"It's a bit misleading to call him a co-lyricist," he wrote. "To think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting."

It has been reported that the song in question sampled on the album is Kelly's 1998 single Half on a Baby.

Once someone has been credited as a writer, they will also receive a part of the royalties.

West, meanwhile, has also faced backlash after collaborating with Marilyn Manson, who has been accused by several women of sexual and physical abuse, and self-described homophobe DaBaby, on new album Donda.

Manson was credited as a songwriter on the song Jail Pt 2 and the pair appeared onstage at West's listening event.