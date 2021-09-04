Drake’s 'Certified Lover Boy' album breaks Apple Music and Spotify records

Drake has proven once and for all that he’s the ultimate record-setter when it comes to the music business.

On Friday, only hours after its release, Certified Lover Boy became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day. In doing so, Drake beat out the previous global record which was held by Scorpion, his own 25-track album that garnered 132 million single-day streams in 2018.

Meanwhile, the album is also making waves on Apple Music. Less than 12 hours after its release, Apple Music confirmed that Certified Lover Boy broke the record for the most-streamed album in 2021. This makes the Canadian singer the most streamed artist in a day in 2021.

The announcement comes only days after Kanye West’s Donda broke the record for most-streamed album on Apple Music. Ye’s Donda pulled in over 60 million streams in the US alone during its first 24 hours on Apple Music.

Certified Lover Boy features 21 tracks and 15 guest artists including Jay-Z, Travis Scott and Young Thug.

Drake has also given writing credits to several artists. Opening song Champagne Poetry credits The Beatles’s John Lennon and Paul McCartney for an interpolation of Michelle. Meanwhile, TSU credits Justin Timberlake, and controversially R Kelly. The credit comes as the song borrows some of the orchestral bits from R Kelly’s 1998 single Half On A Baby.

Also controversial so far has been the album’s cover art, designed by artist Damien Hirst, which features pregnant women emojis.

Drake’s sixth studio album has been widely anticipated, partly because it comes after numerous delays. The singer first announced that it would be out in January of 2021, but it was later pushed until the end of summer.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs: 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Price, base / as tested: Dhxxx

Engine: 5.7L V8

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 395hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 556Nm @ 3,950rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

