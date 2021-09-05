Celebrities pay tribute to Sarah Harding: 'Nobody lit up a room like you did'

Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding has died aged 39 after a battle with breast cancer. Her mother took to her Instagram account to announce the news.

The singer revealed her diagnoses to the public in August 2020 and revealed in March that a doctor had told her back in December that the coming Christmas would likely be her last.

"Nothing is certain any more," the singer told The Times. "I'm just grateful to wake up every day and live my best life, because now I know just how precious it is."

The singer shot to fame in 2002 as part of UK talent show Popstars: the Rivals, which led to the formation of Girls Aloud with Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

Although Girls Aloud disbanded in 2013, her legacy as a star is still remembered. A number of fans and celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Harding.

Former Spice Girls member Geri Horner tweeted that Harding would be “remembered for the light and joy” she brought into the world.

Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world. X — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) September 5, 2021

Davina McCall, an alumnus from Popstars: The Rivals, tweeted that she was “so so sad” to hear about Harding’s death while also calling her “hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile.”

So so sad to hear about Sarah … a star from the get go , hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile , … love to her family and friends ❤️ #SarahHarding — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) September 5, 2021

British TV personality and model Katie Price shared a photo of herself with Harding on the panel of Loose Women, saying she was “devastated” to hear of her friend’s death.

"You were always such a genuine and honest person, I will remember the all laughs we used to have back in the day...I always valued Sarah's friendship and my thoughts go out to her family and friends," she wrote.

Actor and musician Martin Kemp also tweeted his condolences while sharing a photo of Harding and her Girls Aloud bandmates.

Sarah Harding So sad, my heart goes out to all your friends and family and all your fans..

Rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/Gg5QPgfb4w — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) September 5, 2021

Sabrina Washington, the former lead singer British R&B girl group Mis-teeq, shared how she had crossed paths many times with the singer over the years, saying that "everytime was filled with such warmth and energy." She also said that "nobody lit up a room" like Harding did.

Our paths had crossed many a time over the years and everytime was filled with such warmth and energy.



Nobody lit up a room like you did.



You’ll never be forgotten - RIP Sarah Harding ❤️🕊🙏🏾 — Sabrina Washington (@sabzwashington) September 5, 2021

Coronation Street actress Georgia Taylor said the news was "desperately sad" and that she was "thinking of all who knew and loved" the singer.

Desperately sad news about Sarah Harding. Thinking of all who knew and loved her 💜 xx — Georgia Taylor (@RealGeorgiaT) September 5, 2021

Former Boyzone member Mikey Graham paid tribute to Harding by describing how her "high energy was infectious and great fun to be around" even though he was saddened by the news of her death.

I am so so sad to hear of the passing the the lovely Sarah Harding. Way too young.Her high energy was infectious and great fun to be around. Now she has returned home to the source and free from all pain. R.I.P girl. X 🙏🏻 — Mikey Graham / Boyzone (@MRMIKEYGRAHAM) September 5, 2021

