US rapper Lil Uzi Vert goes viral with dance moves at Palestinian wedding

US rapper Lil Uzi Vert is no stranger to going viral. From implanting an 11-carat diamond in his forehead to wanting to buy a planet, the Myron singer knows how to make the headlines.

But his latest viral antics were unexpected for fans of the rapper, who have been left delighted after videos emerged of the star dancing at a Palestinian wedding.

“What in the world is Lil Uzi Vert doing at an Arab wedding?” one user wrote on Twitter this week, after footage of the star, wearing a keffiyeh around his neck, was shared from a New Jersey wedding on Friday.

In one clip, he can be seen attempting to do the dabke with the other guests, who enthusiastically cheer him on.

“If you need me today I’m just gonna be writing and intermittently watching footage of Lil Uzi Vert dancing at a Palestinian wedding,” another Twitter user wrote on Friday.

“How do I go about inviting Lil Uzi Vert to my wedding, asking for a friend,” another person tweeted.

“When you thought they meant ouzi rice will be at the wedding, but they literally meant Lil Uzi Vert,” another user joked.

Vert’s dance moves also drew attention last month, after footage of him breakdancing at a star-studded party hosted by US businessman Michael Rubin was shared online.