Black Eyed Peas to perform at Egypt's Giza pyramids in October

Egypt’s famed Giza pyramids will host world-famous RnB group the Black Eyed Peas for a large-scale concert on October 2.

The group are massively popular in the Middle East and North Africa, with several of their hits reaching the top of the region’s charts over the years.

The show will be the group’s first in Egypt, but not the first in the Arab world, as they have played in the UAE.

The event is being organised by the same events management company that flew in Jennifer Lopez for a sold-out concert in the Egyptian north coast in 2019.

Jennifer Lopez during her concert on the beach of North Coast city of New Alamein, north of the Egyptian capital Cairo, on August 9, 2019. AFP / Khaled Desouki

The group’s biggest hits are from the 2000s when they were fronted by Fergie Duhamel.

But she left the group in 2017, after launching a meteoric solo career in which she released some of her most popular songs.

Fergie performs at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in 2008. Pawan Singh / The National

Aside from Fergie, all the group’s original members, rappers will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo, will be at the concert.

They will be joined by the Peas’ newest member, singer-songwriter J Rey Soul, who became a permanent part of the band in 2020.

The Giza plateau has played host to some of the world’s most famous musical acts, including jazz legend Louis Armstrong in 1961, Frank Sinatra in 1979, Shakira in 2007 and Mariah Carey in 2010.