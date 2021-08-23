Slipknot singer Corey Taylor reveals Covid-19 diagnosis: ‘I’m very, very sick’

Heavy metal star Corey Taylor has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Slipknot frontman made the announcement on social media on Friday, in addition to cancelling that day’s appearance at the US pop-culture convention Astronomicon, in Michigan.

"I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I'm very, very sick," he said in a clearly raspy voice on the event’s Facebook page.

"So, I'm not going be able to make it this weekend and I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry.

“I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can. I should be OK – it's the flu."

Taylor went on to allay fans' concerns by stating he is vaccinated.

"But I certainly wouldn't want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise," he concluded.

The news comes at a particularly difficult time for Taylor, as he mourns the death of former bandmate Joey Jordison.

The drummer, who co-founded the band in 1995 and acrimoniously left in 2016, died on July 26 aged 46. His family said Jordison passed away in his sleep but no cause of death has been revealed.

The remaining Slipknot members, including Taylor, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan and guitarist Jim Root, posted wordless black images on their respective Instagram pages to mark his death.

Musicians speaking out about Covid-19 experience

Taylor joins a growing number of musicians commenting on their experience with Covid-19.

On August 16, hip-hop star Drake revealed on a fan's Instagram account that he contracted the virus.

That same day, rock group Korn cancelled the rest of their US tour after singer Jonathan Davis also tested positive.

On August 12, hip-hop producer DJ Khaled announced on Instagram that he and his family have recovered from the virus.

“We're all good now," he said. "Please be safe out there. Please take care of yourself."

