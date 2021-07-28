Joey Jordison death: Metallica and Anthrax lead tributes to former Slipknot drummer

The heavy metal world has paid tribute to Joey Jordison who died on Sunday aged 46.

His family said the former Slipknot drummer died in his sleep.

No cause of death has been revealed.

“Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” the family's statement read.

"To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.”

Jordison will be buried in a private funeral.

The remaining Slipknot members, singer Corey Taylor, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan and guitarist Jim Root posted wordless black images on their respective Instagram accounts.

Metal giants Metallica and Anthrax, as well as revered drummer Dave Lombardo, led online tributes from Jordison's peers.

Metallica's Instagram shows an image of singer and guitarist James Hetfield jamming along with Jordison during a concert, with the words "RIP brother".

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Joey Jordison. A great musician and person has left us. Sending our love to his family. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/a185j4rJbQ — Anthrax (@Anthrax) July 27, 2021

Anthrax tweeted: “We are saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Joey Jordison. A great musician and person has left us. Sending our love to his family. RIP.”

I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey



📸 - Jesse Wild / Rhythm Magazine pic.twitter.com/a8UBwhTyeZ — Dave Lombardo (@TheDaveLombardo) July 27, 2021

Lombardo, a pioneering drummer and former member of thrash metal giants Slayer, praised Jordison's abilities.

"I am shocked and saddened ... An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey.”

Rest In Peace to a legend of the music world. Joey’s contributions to music changed the face of heavy music on the planet as we know it.



This was a true honor to stand alongside 3 people who helped form me as a musician - as a peer, for roadrunner United. pic.twitter.com/2K0NXcXFKl — Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) July 27, 2021

Trivium frontman and guitarist Matthew Heafy described Jordison as a "legend" of the scene: “Joey’s contributions to music changed the face of heavy music on the planet as we know it.”

RIP @thejoeyjordison One of the most ferocious and entertaining bands we ever played with. What a drummer! Rock has lost another legend 💔 #joeyjordison #slipknot https://t.co/CfQy6Pjn5T — skin (skunk anansie) (@skinskinny) July 27, 2021

Artists from non-metal genres also chimed in with tributes, noting Jordison's inventive musicality.

"One of the most ferocious and entertaining we ever played with, what a drummer," said singer Deborah "Skin" Dyer from British alternative rock outfit Skunk Anansie. "Rock has lost another legend."

Very sad to hear about Joey Jordison. Never crossed paths but he was an incredible musician. 46 is no age. RIP. — Frank Turner (@frankturner) July 27, 2021

English folk singer Frank Turner said: "Very sad to hear about Joey Jordison. Never crossed paths but he was an incredible musician.”

Born in Iowa, Jordison co-founded Slipknot in 1995 and the group went on to become one of the most successful acts of its generation, with a reported 30 million albums sold, including 2008's chart-topping All Hope Is Gone.

Known for their visual presentation, which includes death masks, face paint and jumpsuits, and frenetic live shows, Slipknot blended a variety of metal styles with electronic samples and turntablism to fashion an exciting and crushing sound all of their own.

Jordison left the group acrimoniously in 2013. Disputing the band's official announcement that his exit was because of "personal reasons", he responded with a Facebook post stating he was fired.

In 2016, he told Metal Hammer magazine he was diagnosed with the neurological condition transverse myelitis, which limited his ability to play the drums.

Jordison is the second member of Slipknot to have died. In 2010, fellow co-founder and bassist Paul Gray died of a drug overdose at age 38.