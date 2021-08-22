Sharq Orchestra to perform grand concert as part of Dubai Culture 2021 music programme

Dubai Culture kicked off its 2021 music programme on Sunday. It runs until November 29.

The theme of this year's programme is Year of the Fiftieth, marking five decades of the UAE’s creation. Events, which will take place virtually, will be announced each month on Dubai Culture’s social media pages, with links to digital activities, workshops and performances shared on its official Instagram account.

The first session in the Year of the Fiftieth features online music workshops, including one by composer and conductor Mohamad Hamami and musician Wisam Massud, and another on the oud with artist Ayman Al-Jabi. Registration for the workshops is now open.

The remaining workshops will include the basics of playing other stringed instruments, such as the violin, viola and cello, in addition to an explanation of oriental rhythms.

The programme will conclude with a grand concert led by Hamami and featuring the Sharq Orchestra, which is made up of 50 musicians from around the world.

Created by Hamami in 2008, the Sharq Orchestra focuses on playing traditional Arabic music with a full symphony orchestra. Hamami, an award-winning violinist from Syria, moved to Dubai in 2003 and has been teaching in the emirate ever since. He has also been a member of the Dubai Chamber Orchestra and the Dubai Philharmonic Orchestra.

“Through the programme, we aim to provide a rich platform to support promising local talents in the field of music, develop and refine their skills, activate the musical movement in Dubai, and establish a strong music base to discover talents from the new generations and enable them to turn professional," said Fatima Al Jallaf, acting director of the performing arts department at Dubai Culture.

The programme coincides with other musical events in Dubai next month, including the arrival of InClassica, a classical musical festival that will be held in the emirate next week. Presented by the European Foundation for Support of Culture, the InClassica International Music Festival will be held at Dubai Opera and the Coca-Cola Arena from Saturday until Sunday, September 26. It will bring together 38 soloists, eight orchestras and 12 conductors.

More information on Dubai Culture's 2021 Music Programme can be found on its Instagram page

