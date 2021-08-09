JazzFest: New Orleans festival cancelled again owing to Covid-19

The event, traditionally held in spring, had been rearranged to run in October but is now cancelled until April 2022

Blues guitarists Paul "Lil' Buck" Sinegal and Rudy Richards perform at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 27, 2007. Reuters

Aug 9, 2021

With new Covid-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning in 2021 after all, organisers said on Sunday.

The festival, which is traditionally held in the spring, had been scheduled to run from October 8 to 10 and October 15 to 17 this year after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But organisers cited “current exponential growth” of new Covid-19 cases in the city and region, as well as an ongoing public health emergency, in announcing that the festival will not occur as planned.

“We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the festival during its traditional time frame,” organisers said in a news release. Next year’s dates are April 29 to May 8.

Ticket holders for both festival weekends will receive an email this week with details about the refund and rollover process, the release says. All tickets for Wednesday, October 13, will be automatically refunded.

JazzFest celebrates the indigenous music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana. The music encompasses nearly every style imaginable: blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, contemporary and traditional jazz, country, bluegrass and everything in between. It’s held at the Fair Grounds Race Course, where several stages are erected for fans to gather in and around.

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs

Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder

Power: 70bhp

Torque: 66Nm

Transmission: four-speed manual

Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000

On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Key figures in the life of the fort

Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort.

Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure.

Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn.

Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

