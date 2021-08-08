Kool and the Gang's Dennis 'Dee Tee' Thomas dies aged 70

Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, a co-founder of the legendary soul-funk band Kool and the Gang, whose hits included Celebration, died on Saturday aged 70, the group announced.

Thomas, "beloved husband, father and a co-founder of Kool and the Gang, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 70 in New Jersey," said a Facebook statement from the group.

Another founding member, Ronald Bell, died last year.

"An original member of Kool and the Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanour," his bandmates wrote.

"Alto saxophone player, flutist, percussionist as well as master of ceremonies at the band's shows", he made his farewell appearance with the group on July 4 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the statement added.

Musicians Robert 'Kool' Bell, James 'JT' Taylor, Ronald Bell and Dennis Thomas (right) of Kool and The Gang perform onstage during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. AFP

Kool and the Gang became a major player in the 1970s, pumping out hits like Get Down On iI, Jungle Boogie and Ladies' Night, with its brassy funk putting the band in a class with Earth, Wind and Fire, the Isley Brothers and Sly and the Family Stone.

Brothers Robert and Ronald Bell, along with friends Thomas, Robert Mickens, Charles Smith, George Brown and Ricky Westfield, founded the group in 1964 in New Jersey, first under the name the Jazziacs.

The long-running group fused jazz, soul and funk.

Thomas was the group's stylist, the statement said, making sure they "always looked fresh".

"In the band's early days, Dennis also served as the 'budget hawk', carrying the group's earnings in a paper bag in the bell of his horn."

Kool and the Gang was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.

The band remains a DJ favourite and is heavily sampled especially in the rap world, their tracks appearing in songs by artists including Jay-Z, Nas, NWA, Tupac, The Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, A Tribe Called Quest and Busta Rhymes.

Abu Dhabi racecard 5pm: Maiden (Purebred Arabians); Dh80,000; 1,400m.

5.30pm: Maiden (PA); Dh80,00; 1,400m.

6pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan National Day Cup (PA); Group 3; Dh500,000; 1,600m.

6.30pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan National Day Cup (Thoroughbred); Listed; Dh380,000; 1,600m

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup for Private Owners Handicap (PA); Dh70,000; 1,400m.

7.30pm: Handicap (PA); Dh80,000; 1,600m

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

MATCH INFO World Cup qualifier Thailand 2 (Dangda 26', Panya 51') UAE 1 (Mabkhout 45+2')

Brief scores: Barcelona 3 Pique 38', Messi 51 (pen), Suarez 82' Rayo Vallecano 1 De Tomas Gomez 24'

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Gulf Men's League final Dubai Hurricanes 24-12 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

Edited by Sahm Venter

Published by Liveright

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

