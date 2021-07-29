‘Together Li Beirut’: musicians to perform concert in memory of Beirut Port victims

Lebanese musicians from various genres are coming together to pay tribute to the victims of the Beirut port explosion.
A concert dubbed Together Li Beirut will take place on the eve of the one-year anniversary on August 3.
Named after the Lebanese NGO, the event will be held at St Nicholas Stairs, a public stairway and exhibition site in the Ashrafieh district.
In addition to adhering to social distancing measures, the public is urged to bring a long a candle or flower in memory of the 220 people who died in the blast.
The concert will also be streamed live on the Together Beirut Facebook and Instagram channels from 8.30pm local time (6.30pm GMT).
Pianist Lucas Sakr will serve as the concert's music director and will be joined by local musicians Mario Rahi on violin. Zaher Sebali on bass, percussionist Jad Sakr and a group of solo vocalists including Marianne Alwan and Suzanna Assaf.
A choir will also be on hand to perform at the event.
"As we continue to seek justice, let’s not forget to honour those we lost," read the concert announcement by Together Li Beirut.
"We would like to thank the musicians, singers, friends and volunteers who are pouring their hearts into this."
Adham Marwan also pays tribute
Also paying his own musical tribute is Adham Marwan. The Lebanese singer and oudist released Beirut El Achrafieh on Tuesday, July 27.
The music video juxtaposes news footage from the explosion with Marwan singing from inside a damage home.
Composed in patriotic folk style, with strident percussion and call and response vocals, the lyrics are dedicated to the resilient spirit of the city.
“You were created from the spirit of freedom. What happened to you, happened to all with Lebanese hearts,” Marwan sings.
“Your voice will remain ‘Beiruti’, as you stand in the face of the oppressor”
