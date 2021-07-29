Shine DXB: DJ Paul Van Dyk is coming to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena

Paul Van Dyk is coming to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on August 19 as part of Dubai Summer Surprises.

The German DJ will bring part of his Shine Ibiza residency centre stage, promising fans in the UAE a unique and Ibiza-styled experience with Shine DXB.

Van Dyk has been a staple of the trance music scene since the mid-1990s. He was also one of the first artists to be nominated for a Grammy Award in the then-newly added category of Best Dance / Electronic album for his 2003 release Reflections.

He was also named the world’s topped DJ in 2005 and 2006 by DJ Mag in their annual Top 100 DJs ranking list. He's known for hits such as Let Go, For an Angel and White Lies.

Egyptian DJs and producers Aly & Fila have also been announced as part of the Shine DXB line-up. The duo, formed by Aly El Sayed Amr Fathalah and Fadi Wassef Naguib, achieved international recognition with their 2003 track Eye of Horus.

“Shine offers a world of opportunities, a hub to an international community, a place where we belong no matter where we’re from," said Van Dyk.

"The trance family is a global collective of positive, caring and fun-loving people – me and my fellow DJs, and the event organisers will go the extra mile to provide the best possible experience for them."

Read More Three new concerts at Coca-Cola Arena Dubai announced for August

In accordance with guidelines set by the UAE government, the event will have a maximum capacity of 1,500 guests with all attendees required to be fully vaccinated to enter. Face masks will also be mandatory at all times. There will be strict social distancing regulations in place, too.

Tickets start from Dh318.40 and are available at www.coca-cola-arena.com.

Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Leap of Faith Michael J Mazarr Public Affairs Dh67



Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

Trolls World Tour Directed by: Walt Dohrn, David Smith Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake Rating: 4 stars

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50