Model Shanina Shaik stars in music video for Maluma's 'Sobrio'

From gracing magazine covers to walking the runway, model Shanina Shaik is no stranger to the limelight.

And now the supermodel, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Lithuanian and Australian descent, has added another string to her bow, with a guest appearance in Columbian singer Maluma’s latest music video.

The video for Sobrio, shot in Los Angeles, features a star-studded cast including the likes of Scott Disick, US rapper Saweetie, and US actor Quincy Brown.

The model makes a brief appearance in the video as an audience member while Maluma raps on stage.

The song, which translates as “sober”, details his troubles with alcohol.

The model teased her involvement in the video ahead of its release with a post to her Instagram account.

Alongside a still of herself from the video, she wrote: “Coming soon @maluma ….”

Since its release at the weekend, the video has racked up more than 8.3 million views on YouTube.

Shaik, 30, grew up in Australia. She was raised in a Muslim family, and has often spoken of her upbringing.

In a 2016 interview, she said: “I was born and raised Muslim and I lived a very normal lifestyle. My father is very open to my job and understanding and he is grateful for the woman I have become. I'm a very sophisticated and respectful woman. I had a great upbringing and a great lifestyle with my sibling.”

