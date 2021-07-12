Saudi Arabia and Oman's bond celebrated in song as Sultan Haitham visits King Salman

Sultan Haitham’s visit to Saudi Arabia has been celebrated in song.

Released on Friday in the run-up to the arrival of Oman’s ruler in the kingdom, Saudi Arabian crooner Abdul Majeed Abdullah teamed up with Omani counterpart Salah Zadjali for Usood Al Areen, an ode to the strong relationship between both countries.

Composed and written by an Omani duo, songwriter Sayid Al Busaidi and poet Khamis Almuqeemi, and produced by Egypt's Walid Fayed, Usood Al Areen – which translates to The Lions of the Den – is carried by an ebullient tempo and melodies as both Abdullah and Zadjali trade verses detailing some of the rich cultural and historical bonds shared by both countries.

"Greets from the house of Haitham," the song begins. "To the house of gratitude, the house of (Saudi King) Salman, one of the great leaders."

The song goes on to extol the virtues of both leaders.

“In the era of Salman and Al Haitham, the lions of the den, the beacon of light of their highnesses became brighter, richer and everlasting.”

Usood Al Areen also defines some of the characteristics of both nations.

Oman is described as “the land of love and peace”, while Saudi Arabia is “the land of determination”. The song states “from Muscat to Riyadh, our hearts from both sides, its address is trust, brotherhood and good neighbourliness".

كل الشكر للفنانين @Abdulmajeed6531 و @salahzadjali على المشاركة في هذا العمل الوطني الذي تشرفت بتلحينه بمناسبة زيارة مولاي جلالة #السلطان_هيثم الى أخيه خادم الحرمين الشريفين #الملك_سلمان مع التقدير للشاعر @almuqeemi والموزع @walidfayed والمخرج @NAJJARcs https://t.co/wBTTqgfUSW — خالد بن حمد البوسعيدي (@SayyidKhalid) July 9, 2021

Al Busaidi tweeted his gratitude to the song's collaborators.

"Thank you Salah Zadjali and Abdul Majeed Abdullah for taking part in this work to honour His Majesty, Sultan Haitham's visit to his brother, the custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman.

“Also extending my appreciation to producer Walid Fayed and poet Khamis Al Muqeemi.”

Read More Eid concerts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: from Wael Kfoury and Melhem Zein to Tamer Hosny

Omani cultural personality Saleh Al Fahdi described the song on Al Busaidi's Instagram account as a "beautiful work with a refined Gulf melody and vocals that make an impact".

The song also comes with a video directed by Kuwaiti Ali Al Najjar.

Available on YouTube, the video blends official footage of Sultan Haitham and King Salman together at previous events with images of Saudi Arabia's attractions, such as Riyadh's Kingdom Centre and the Red Sea city of Neom, as well as Oman’s Royal Opera House Muscat and the coastal region of Musandam.

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.