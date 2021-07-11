Sultan Haitham of Oman departs for Saudi Arabia on first official foreign trip

Oman’s ruler, Sultan Haitham, left Muscat on Sunday morning for Saudi Arabia on his first official foreign visit. He was headed to the kingdom to enhance relations between the two Gulf states.

Sultan Haitham, who assumed his role in January 2020, will meet King Salman upon arrival in the city of Neom, and is set to meet other top Saudi officials.

A high-level delegation of officials and diplomats is accompanying Sultan Haitham on his visit. It includes Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik, Interior Minister Sayyid Hamoud Al Busaidi and Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi.

Oman’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sayeed Faisal bin Turki, said talks would focus on enhancing co-operation between the two states in various sectors.

Mr Al Saeed said Saudi Arabia is a key economic partner to Oman. He highlighted “the profound bilateral relations and concordance between Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Oman’s Vision 2040”.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Oman, Abdullah Bin Saud Al Enezi, said Sultan Haitham’s visit to the kingdom would be a “historic moment for the countries to formulate a common vision in developing economic relations”.

Mr Al Enezi said trade between the two had increased greatly in recent years.

A member of Oman’s government, Aisha Al Darmaki, said the visit aims to strengthen historic ties between the two countries, which are based on mutual respect, co-operation and an understanding of regional and international affairs.

“The visit is of great importance in strengthening bilateral co-operation between the two countries within the framework of a strategic partnership,” she said.

The Omani official highlighted the strength of the partnership between the kingdom and the sultanate to combat Covid-19.

“Oman and Saudi Arabia work hand in hand to provide pharmaceutical and food stocks during the pandemic in order to reduce its health, economic and social impacts,” Ms Al Darmaki said.

The visit comes 18 months after Sultan Haitham came to the throne following the death of Sultan Qaboos in January 2020.

Last week, officials announced that the final phase of construction for a major highway to link Saudi Arabia and Oman through one of the largest sand deserts in the world was under way. The road from Oman's Ibri to the Ramlet Khelah border crossing and over into Saudi Arabia's Shaybah will cut hours from the journey between the two countries and could boost trade and tourism.

