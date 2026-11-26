Wynn Al Marjan Island's original theatre production will feature 42 performers and be staged across two levels of a purpose-built venue when the Ras Al Khaimah resort opens in 2027, senior executives have told The National.

Developed over two years in partnership with British theatre company Punchdrunk, the as-yet-untitled show will feature a seated Las Vegas-style revue combining music and dance upstairs, while audiences downstairs will explore theatrical spaces and experience the same story from a different perspective.

International casting will begin in the UAE in January, and Wynn Al Marjan Island's general manager of entertainment Maxine English says she welcomes the prospect of recruiting the entire cast locally.

“The talent in this region has absolutely skyrocketed over the last 30 years. There are gems here and there's a cultural community that is really growing,” she says.

Wynn Al Marjan Island president Max Tappeiner says the decision to dedicate an entire theatre to Punchdrunk represents a considerable financial commitment.

“Bringing a concept and a partner such as Punchdrunk to Ras Al Khaimah certainly carries some risk. But everything we've ever done carries some form of risk. And so we're comfortable with calculated risks,” he says.

Maxine English, general manager of entertainment at Wynn Al Marjan Island, hopes to recruit the theatre production's entire cast from the UAE. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Maxine English, general manager of entertainment at Wynn Al …

Founded in 2000, Punchdrunk is best known for Sleep No More, a reinterpretation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth inspired by film noir, in which masked audience members explore intricately designed rooms, follow characters and piece together the narrative. The production has been staged in cities including London, New York and Shanghai.

While the storyline of the Ras Al Khaimah production remains under wraps, the creative team was revealed in June when Wynn announced the partnership.

The show, Punchdrunk's first in the Middle East and North Africa, will be directed by company founder Felix Barrett, with Wynn Resorts chief executive Craig Billings credited as a creative collaborator. The team also includes theatre director Hector Harkness, The Greatest Showman choreographer Ashley Wallen and musical supervisor Toby Higgins.

Audiences will select their preferred performance when booking, with those attending the immersive show able to explore backstage spaces. The format is designed to encourage repeat visits, with each performance offering a different perspective on the narrative.

“In terms of the story in the show, we are so far along. It's really solid. We're very excited by it, which is why we're looking forward to the casting that we're going to do in the UAE,” English says.

“We know where we're at, and the next step for us is to find the people who are going to bring that story to life, and we really think that that begins here.”

Max Tappeiner, president of Wynn Al Marjan Island, says the resort's partnership with Punchdrunk represents a considerable financial commitment. Photo: Wynn Al Marjan Show caption: Max Tappeiner, president of Wynn Al Marjan Island, says the …

With interiors inspired by Art Deco, golden-age Hollywood and 1970s Las Vegas, Wynn Theatre has been designed specifically for the production rather than as a multipurpose entertainment venue.

Tappeiner says both performance spaces will accommodate smaller audiences than a traditional Las Vegas theatre, while the seated revue will have a shorter running time.

“We realise that consumer preferences are changing. Sitting in a showroom for 90 minutes may not be what the consumer's looking for today,” he says.

“The typical auditorium experience still exists for a certain consumer, but there's another consumer that's looking for something completely different.”

The creative team is seeking performers aged between 18 and 60, including singers, dancers, acrobats, tumblers and character performers. Successful applicants will be offered one-year contracts.

English says applicants do not need to excel in singing, dancing and acting simultaneously, with roles available for performers specialising in individual disciplines. The UAE auditions will be followed by another round of casting in London.

Having worked at Dubai's Madinat Theatre and Abu Dhabi's Flash Entertainment before managing London's Savoy Theatre, English recalls when importing performers was considered a selling point for UAE productions.

“There used to be a lot of merit in productions saying: ‘We've flown everyone in from London. We've flown everyone in from the US.’ And that used to be something to be very, very proud of, that there wasn't the talent pool here, and so we were flying people in. But the joy is that those people have stayed. There's now home-grown people who've been here for a really long time,” she says.

There will also be opportunities for UAE-based performers at Delilah, a supper club featuring nightly live music and dance performances. Tappeiner estimates the restaurant will require between 12 and 14 entertainers each night.

Wynn Al Marjan Island is set to open in 2027. Photo: Wynn Resorts Show caption: Wynn Al Marjan Island is set to open in 2027. Photo: Wynn Re…

“We certainly intend to draw on the local community there as well. And that's just one of the venues where we will have entertainment,” he says.

“We have a beautiful beachfront. We have a beautiful beach club. We have the showroom. We have event space. We have a pillarless, 3,000-square-metre ballroom. So there'll be plenty of venues to grow into from an entertainment standpoint.”

Professional performers based in the UAE have until December 4 to apply for the Punchdrunk production, with further information available on Wynn Al Marjan Island's website. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to audition in Dubai on January 6 and 7.

More than two decades after working on Abigail's Party at Madinat Theatre, English says her advice to performers preparing for auditions has changed little.

“From there to here, it's a show, and you've got the talent, and I just need you to have the bravery and the honesty to get on stage and show us what you've got.”