It's one thing to share a home, quite another to share a recording studio.

Lebanese musicians and married couple, Ibrahim Maalouf and Hiba Tawaji, discovered this while recording their joint album A la Francaise, a collection of French classics they will perform at Dubai Opera on Friday.

"We have our own ways of doing things," Tawaji recalls of the sessions. "He would be more comfortable with improvising something or trying something completely different from what we had talked about, and I'm more the kind of artist who sees something and wants to obtain that particular thing. He's more into improvisation. I'm more into knowing what I'm doing."

Despite having been married since 2020, Maalouf says the experience challenged some assumptions about how well he knew his wife.

"Many things were much easier because it was her, but I also thought I knew her 100 per cent," he chuckles. "Then suddenly something happens in the studio that you weren't expecting, and you have to find your way through it."

The couple collaborated long before their marriage, performing Michel Polnareff's classic chanson Lettre a France on French television in 2016. A performance of Edith Piaf's La Vie en rose last year helped convince them to pursue a full album of French songs.

Released in September, A la Francaise revisits French classics, ranging from Charles Aznavour and Serge Gainsbourg to Johnny Hallyday and Francis Cabrel. Maalouf's arrangements bring together Tawaji's crystalline vocals, a jazz ensemble and the Orchestre de la Garde republicaine, lending the songs the richness and scale of a symphony orchestra.

At the heart of the music is Maalouf's signature four-valve trumpet, developed by his father, Nassim Maalouf, allowing him to play quarter-tones associated with Arabic music.

On A la Francaise, these appear selectively within arrangements drawing mostly on the lush orchestral pop and soft jazz of the 1960s, with his swirling trumpet serving as a second voice alongside Tawaji's singing.

"Bringing a string orchestra together with jazz chords, this soft jazz feeling, these Quincy Jones 1960s orchestral colours, to French songs made sense to me because this is exactly what Hiba loves when she listens to Barbra Streisand and Michel Legrand," Maalouf says.

"We have two different worlds that are very much alike in some aspects, but there's one place where they cross. And that's what we wanted to bring to the songs."

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The repertoire has Beirut-born Tawaji revisiting some of the sounds of her childhood, having listened to Aznavour through her uncle while growing up in the Lebanese capital.

She began working with composer Oussama Rahbani in 2007, developing her skills as both a singer and theatrical performer. In 2015, she reached the semifinals of the French edition of The Voice before going on to play Esmeralda in the musical Notre-Dame de Paris.

That theatrical experience with Rahbani, she notes, informs her interpretation of the songs on A la Francaise, for which she had to balance the fine line between reverence and reinterpretation.

"When we rearrange or reinterpret existing songs, especially famous songs that people have memories attached to, it can be challenging because you don't want to copy the original, but you also don't want to do something completely different that might disfigure the song," she says.

"The challenge is to find your own path. When you do it as if these are your own songs, as if you've written and composed them, as if they were made for you, you won't be copying anyone. You'll be doing it in your own style."

As for working with the Garde republicaine, a French military orchestra associated with state ceremonies and official occasions, Maalouf says the collaboration with two Lebanese musicians was not intended to carry a deeper message.

"We didn't really think about the philosophical aspect of it. We just knew that this was something that looks like us, that sounds like us. And we did it very spontaneously. If, as an artist, you think too much, you stop doing things. That's the real danger of thinking too much about art," he says.

"Now that the project exists, there could be many interpretations of why we did this and how we did it, including the hidden reasons. But we really just felt that it was the most interesting thing for us to do today."

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With the album complete, the couple finds performing together easier, with each artist able to concentrate on their own approach to the songs.

"When we go on stage, the music is ready. Hiba knows exactly what she wants to do, and then it's a question of interpretation. Each night will be different, but it will be her interpretation, the way she sees things. And my part is all about improvisation," he says.

"When I'm playing trumpet, I'm only improvising. I'm not playing anything written. So we match both our visions on stage."

Tawaji can now laugh about the initial difficulties of recording together.

"If you survive a studio creation, you can survive everything," she laughs. "Even friendships, not only relationships. Because when you're creating something with other people, it's like what they say in the kitchen: there shouldn't be too many cooks, because you might burn the dish."

"We succeeded. We created something together and we're very happy with the final result," she says. "And now it's just fun because we get to eat what we've made."

Ibrahim Maalouf and Hiba Tiwaji perform A la Francaise at Dubai Opera on Friday, November 27 at 8.30pm. Tickets start at Dh355