The enduring power of art in challenging times

In times of conflict, the world’s attention understandably turns to geopolitics, security and humanitarian consequences. Headlines track the movements of nations, the rise and fall of markets and the responses of governments.

Yet beyond these visible developments lies another, quieter impact – one that rarely makes the front pages.

It is the impact on culture, on creativity and on the people whose lives are devoted to expressing the human experience through art.

Artists have always been among the first to respond to moments of uncertainty. Through music, poetry, film and visual expression, they help societies process what words alone cannot capture. Their work carries memory, emotion and identity across generations.

But when instability disrupts societies, the very ecosystems that sustain artistic creation often become fragile. Concerts are cancelled or rescheduled. Festivals are postponed. Cultural spaces close their doors. Cross-border collaborations pause. Touring becomes difficult. Entire creative industries − many of which depend on live audiences, mobility and shared spaces − slow down almost overnight.

Touring and live music events can be victims of social instability. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

For many artists, this is both deeply personal and a professional disruption.

Behind every song, composition or performance is a livelihood. Musicians, composers, producers, technicians and countless professionals who support the creative economy rely on stable environments to sustain their craft. When instability enters the picture, the ripple effects reach far beyond the stage.

In regions where culture and heritage play a central role in society, this impact is felt even more deeply.

Art is not just entertainment; it is a reflection of identity, history, and belonging. This is why protecting the creative ecosystem during uncertain times matters.

Around the world, creative industries contribute billions to national economies while supporting millions of jobs. But their value cannot be measured by numbers alone. Culture builds bridges between people, strengthens communities, and creates shared spaces for dialogue and understanding.

In March, NYU Abu Dhabi's Art Gallery closed until further notice. Victor Besa / The National Info

Music, in particular, holds a unique place in this landscape. It transcends language, geography and politics. A melody can travel across borders more easily than many other forms of communication, carrying stories and emotions that resonate universally.

Even in moments of tension, music has often been a force that brings people together.

Our work at MusicNation focuses on supporting the creators who shape the soundtrack of our region. As a licensed collective management organisation for music rights in the UAE, we work to ensure that artists, composers and rights holders are properly represented, their music is licensed transparently, and they receive fair compensation when their work is used across platforms, venues and media.

But our mission goes beyond the mechanics of rights management. It is also about contributing to an environment where artists feel supported, where collaboration can flourish across borders and where creative voices can continue to be heard.

The UAE offers an important example of how stability, cultural investment and forward-looking leadership can nurture creativity even during uncertain global moments. Over the past decade, the UAE has placed culture and the creative economy at the centre of its national vision, recognising that art is not only a cultural asset, but also a driver of innovation, dialogue and global connection.

This commitment has created an ecosystem where artists from across the region and the world can come together, exchange ideas and build something meaningful.

Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairwoman of MusicNation Info

In challenging times, spaces like these become ever more important. They remind us that creativity continues even when circumstances are difficult. That artists continue to tell stories when the world most needs reflection. And that culture has the power to preserve humanity when division threatens to overshadow it.

The role of art has never been to escape reality, but to help us understand it. And perhaps this is why, throughout history, some of the most powerful artistic expressions have emerged during the most challenging moments.

Because even in times of uncertainty, the human instinct to create, to sing, to write, to perform, to share stories, remains one of the strongest forces we have.

Protecting that instinct, and the people who carry it forward, is not simply a cultural responsibility.

It is a human one.

Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak is the chairwoman of MusicNation, a UAE music licensing partner working to empower music creators through advanced rights protection and royalty management solutions