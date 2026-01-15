Top 36 concerts and events coming to UAE, from Shakira to Christina Aguilera

There's something for everyone with rock, rap, opera and a hit musical among the exciting performances coming to the UAE over the next few months.

The Offlimits music festival returns with blockbuster headliner Shakira and Saadiyat Nights continues with its most impressive line-up yet, featuring Mariah Carey and a solo acoustic performance by John Mayer.

The UAE National Orchestra has begun its inaugural season with shows across the country, and the American Ballet Theatre will headline part of the Abu Dhabi Festival. Fans in Dubai can look forward to shows from rockers Def Leppard and hip-hop stalwarts Wu-Tang Clan.

Here, The National rounds up the live events to look forward to this year.

1. Wicked The Musical: until February 15 at Dubai Opera

The Broadway hit is at Dubai Opera for a two-week run. Photo: Joan Marcus

The Broadway hit tells the story of the witches of Oz through Stephen Schwartz’s celebrated score and songs, including Defying Gravity, Popular and For Good. Its Dubai Opera debut brings a global phenomenon to regional audiences.

Evening and matinee shows available; tickets from Dh275

2. Ricky Martin: January 31 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin will make his Abu Dhabi debut at Saadiyat Nights. The Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winner brings a three-decade catalogue of multilingual hits, from Livin’ la Vida Loca and The Cup of Life to Maria and Vente Pa’Ca.

Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh295

3. Hadi X and Ma2am: February 3 at The Fridge Warehouse, Dubai

The Fridge Concert Series continues with UAE acts Hadi X and Ma2am. Ma2am will perform material drawing on Arabic pop and hip-hop and Hadi X will showcase his electronic production and indie songwriting.

Doors open 7.15pm; show starts 8pm; tickets Dh70

4. Faces of Love by UAE National Orchestra: February 4 at Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi

The UAE National Orchestra explores love’s emotional arc through melody and form. The programme unfolds across three movements with each evoking a distinct emotion.

Doors open 7.30pm; tickets from Dh350

5. Yo Yo Honey Singh: February 6 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Indian rapper and producer Yo Yo Honey Singh brings his My Story World Tour to Dubai, marking a major arena return. A dominant figure in Punjabi pop and Bollywood crossover music, Singh is known for high-energy anthems including Brown Rang and Blue Eyes.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh299

6. Faisal Kapadia: February 6 at Pakistan Association Dubai

Pakistani singer Faisal Kapadia brings his Phir Milenge tour to Dubai with an intimate live show. Best known as the former frontman of Strings, his set draws on songs such as Sajni, Duur and Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar, alongside solo material from new album Zindagi Jahaan Le Jaaye.

Doors open 7pm; show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh157.50

7. Rewind Fest DXB 2026: February 7 at Bla Bla Dubai

The one-day retro music festival gets bigger as it returns with a line-up of 1980s and 1990s pop acts led by Bananarama, Jason Donovan, Nik Kershaw and Go West.

Doors open 6pm; tickets from Dh399

8. Mariah Carey: February 7 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Carey first performed at Saadiyat Nights in 2024. Ruel Pableo for The National

Two years after making her Abu Dhabi debut, the US singer returns to Saadiyat Nights. While her previous performance dazzled with a greatest-hits set, Carey comes back with new material from her latest album Here for It All.

Released September 2025, and led by the singles Type Dangerous and Sugar Sweet, the album has been praised for its dynamic songwriting and Carey’s trademark pristine vocals. The concert will be backed by her full band and dancers, so expect plenty of spectacle and classics including Love Takes Time and One Sweet Day.

Doors open 5pm; ticket from Dh295

9. Vivaldi: A Journey East by UAE National Orchestra: February 7 at NYU Theatre, Abu Dhabi

This programme places Antonio Vivaldi’s Baroque compositions with instruments and musical traditions from the Arab world. The concert brings together harpsichord, qanun, violin and oud, allowing the ensemble to examine shared tonalities, rhythmic ideas and structural parallels across music traditions.

Doors open 7.30pm; tickets from Dh350

10. Buena Vista All Stars: February 8 at Bla Bla Dubai

Featuring original members of the Buena Vista Social Club alongside a wider Cuban ensemble, expect a live celebration of classic Afro-Cuban music. The set includes internationally recognised songs that helped bring traditional Cuban styles to global audiences.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh250

11. Bryan Adams: February 11 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

Bryan Adams’s show will bring his Roll With The Punches world tour to the capital. The set will feature songs from his 15th studio album alongside crowd favourites such as Summer of ’69, Heaven and (Everything I Do) I Do It for You.

Doors open 5pm, tickets from Dh295

12. La Bayadere: February 14 to 16 at Dubai Opera

The National Theatre of Brno stages the 19th-century ballet set in India, which follows the rivalry between temple dancer Nikiya and daughter Hamsatti.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh350

13. John Mayer: February 15 at Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

The American singer-songwriter will make his UAE debut as part of the Saadiyat Nights concert series. A seven-time Grammy Award winner, Mayer is known for hits such as Gravity, Your Body Is a Wonderland and Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.

Doors open 5pm; tickets from Dh345

14. Jimmy Carr: February 21 at Dubai Opera

British comedian Jimmy Carr returns to Dubai Opera with his stand-up show Laughs Funny. Known for his rapid-fire delivery and dark humour, Carr is one of the UK’s most recognisable comedy voices, with a career spanning live tours, television and global specials.

Shows start 6.30pm and 9.30pm; tickets from Dh250

15. Mo Gilligan: March 18 at Dubai Opera

UK comedian Mo Gilligan brings his The Mo You Know World Tour to Dubai following sold-out runs across Europe. Gilligan has risen from viral sketches to arena tours, becoming one of Britain’s most prominent contemporary stand-up performers.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh250

16. Wu-Tang Clan: March 22 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan bring The Final Chamber Tour to Dubai, celebrating the legacy of albums such as Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and Wu-Tang Forever. The group’s influence on global hip-hop culture remains unmatched more than three decades on.

Show starts 7.30pm; tickets from Dh395

17. Mary Poppins: March 25 to April 15 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The award-winning West End production of Mary Poppins makes its Abu Dhabi debut with 26 performances.

Set in Edwardian London, the musical tells the story of the nanny with supernatural powers who transforms life at Cherry Tree Lane for Jane and Michael Banks. Adapted from the stories of PL Travers and Disney’s 1964 film, the show features colourful choreography, inventive effects, and timeless songs including A Spoonful of Sugar, Chim Chim Cher-ee and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Various timings; tickets from Dh120

18. Yuja Wang: March 26 at Dubai Opera, Dubai

World-renowned pianist Yuja Wang returns to Dubai Opera for a solo recital combining trademark technical precision and expressive range.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh300

19. Big Time Rush: March 26 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

American pop group Big Time Rush bring their In Real Life Worldwide tour to Dubai. The show will include tracks from their Nickelodeon series alongside songs such as Boyfriend and Worldwide.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh195

20. Josh Groban: March 27 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

American vocalist Josh Groban arrives in Dubai with his Gems World Tour. Known for blending classical, pop and musical theatre, expect to hear crowd favourites You Raise Me Up and To Where You Are.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh349

21. A1 and Music Travel Love: March 28 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

British-Norwegian pop group A1 and Canadian acoustic duo Music Travel Love share the bill and perform separate sets. A1 rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s with chart hits including Everytime, Caught in the Middle and Like a Rose. Music Travel Love have built a large global following through harmony-led acoustic interpretations of songs such as Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You, alongside original material for live and digital audiences.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh295

22. Keinemusik: March 28 at Bab Al Shams Arena, Dubai

After performing as part of last year’s Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, Berlin electronic collective Keinemusik headline a desert show. Expect DJ sets built around melodic and deep house that prioritise atmosphere as much as momentum.

Show starts 7pm; tickets from Dh375

23. Ebi: April 1 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Iranian singer Ebi returns to Dubai as part of his Pooste Shir concert series. With a career spanning more than five decades, his catalogue includes enduring songs such as Gharibeh, Shekar and Gheseh Eshgh.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh350

24. Shakira at Offlimits: April 4 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

The event returns for the second time with headliner Shakira. Known for global crossover hits including Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever, Wherever and Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), the Colombian singer will lead a bill featuring hip-hop and electronic music acts who will be announced soon.

Doors open 3pm; tickets from Dh495

25. Jon Batiste: April 12 at Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi

Award-winning pianist Jon Batiste blends jazz, soul, classical and R&B sounds. AF

Few musicians can balance virtuosity with storytelling as effectively as Jon Batiste. The Grammy-winning pianist blends jazz, soul, classical and RnB, and is known for work that moves between concert performance and cinematic composition. His Abu Dhabi Festival appearance forms part of the Maestro series and will spotlight his solo piano approach.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh250

26. Dhafer Youssef: April 14 at The Red Theater, NYU Abu Dhabi

Oud maestro Dhafer Youssef will perform with his quintet, bridging sounds from the East and West through jazz, Arab and North African traditions, as well as European classical and electronic elements. He is expected to perform material from his latest album Shiraz, described as his most personal work to date.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

27. Daniel Bedingfield: April 17 at The Tent, Bla Bla Dubai

UK singer-songwriter Daniel Bedingfield performs live in Dubai for the first time, revisiting the catalogue that defined early-2000s pop and UK garage crossovers such as Gotta Get Thru This and If You’re Not the One.

Doors open 8pm; show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh250

28. American Ballet Theatre: April 17 at Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi

American Ballet Theatre will present works by three choreographers: Twyla Tharp’s playful Sextet, Alexei Ratmansky’s meditative Serenade after Plato’s Symposium, and George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations, set to music by Tchaikovsky.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh125

29. Minsoo Sohn: April 19 at The Red Theater, NYU Abu Dhabi

Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier. Photo: Abu Dhabi Festival

Pianist Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, presenting the 24 preludes and fugues that explore every major and minor key. The recital highlights both the intellectual depth and emotional breadth of the landmark work.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

30. Lisa Batiashvili and Giorgi Gigashvili: April 22 at The Red Theater, NYU Abu Dhabi

Violinist Lisa Batiashvili and pianist Giorgi Gigashvili will perform works by Beethoven, Bartok and Franck, alongside a contemporary piece by composer Josef Bardanashvili.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

31. Christina Aguilera: April 24 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Christina Aguilera will return to Abu Dhabi a year after her 2025 Saadiyat Nights performance. Victor Besa / The National

Christina Aguilera will return to Abu Dhabi just more than a year after her Saadiyat Nights performance. The seven-time Grammy Award winner last appeared in the emirate in February 2025, a show that was described in The National as a masterclass in live performance, underlining her reputation as one of pop’s most formidable vocalists. Her return follows earlier UAE appearances including Expo 2020’s closing ceremony.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh395

32. Sondra Radvanovsky and Vincenzo Scalera: April 25 at The Red Theater, NYU Abu Dhabi

Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky will perform arias and songs by Bellini, Verdi and Puccini, accompanied by pianist Vincenzo Scalera. The programme also includes music by Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky and Richard Strauss.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

33. Algarabia: April 26 at Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi

Algarabia presents a theatrical production blending flamenco with Arabic poetry, performed by musicians from Spain’s University of Navarra Symphony Orchestra alongside dancers and actors. The work follows the journey of an Arab girl drawn to ancient botanical theory and poetic tradition.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh100

34. Hauser: May 2 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Cellist Stjepan Hauser will perform both solo and ensemble pieces, presenting classical and contemporary works with the expressive style that has made him a global concert and online presence.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh248

35. Rumi The Musical: June 4 to 7 at Dubai Opera

Rumi: The Musical, from Qatari composer Dana Al Fardan and British-Lebanese actor Nadim Naaman, returns to Dubai Opera to tell the story of the 13th-century poet’s transformative bond with the mystic Shams Tabrizi.

Showtime and ticket prices yet to be announced

36. Def Leppard: August 2 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Def Leppard performed at Etihad Park in 2022. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Formed in Sheffield in 1977, Def Leppard have become leaders of the “new wave of British heavy metal” with early albums such as High ’n’ Dry (1981), which featured the breakthrough single Bringin’ on the Heartbreak. The group last performed in the UAE as part of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race-day concert.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh595