Mariah Carey’s best music videos: Ten classics that defined her career

Mariah Carey’s music video catalogue will be celebrated at the 2025 MTV Music Awards on September 7, where she will receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.

The prize is a tribute to how her videos helped define what pop and RnB looked like on screen, and trace her journey from almost shy singer to fully-fledged diva who is not averse to making fun of herself.

With the MTV honour, Carey joins a distinguished list of past winners including Madonna, Janet Jackson, Beyonce, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. Here are 10 videos that trace her musical journey.

1. Vision of Love (1990)

An austere debut. Carey's first video is stark: tight shots, no choreography – the complete opposite of Madonna vogueing or Jackson commanding armies of dancers. That restraint became her calling card and influenced many ballad videos for years. Toni Braxton copied it for Another Sad Love Song, and so did Deborah Cox. American Idol contestants still use this when they want to look serious

2. Emotions (1991)

Carey moved outdoors for this one. She’s driving through New York and the countryside, gathering with friends, dancers and gospel singers along the way. There’s laughter, movement and a looseness that felt like a release after the serious staging of her debut. The music video showed a more joyful side of Carey and proved she could visually carry an up-tempo pop track.

3. All I Want for Christmas Is You (1994)

Shot on Super-8 to feel like a 1960s home movie, Carey hangs ornaments, plays in the snow and curls up with her dog for this popular music video. In 1994, when MTV was all polish and big budgets, this looked almost home-made. The choice has aged well and every December it comes back as part of the holiday ritual.

4. Fantasy (1995)

Self-directed, Fantasy was filmed at Rye Playland in New York. It shows Carey rollerblading on the boardwalk, riding the Dragon Coaster and singing among crowds. She presents herself as both a superstar and an ordinary woman at play. That self-direction set a precedent later taken up by artists like Britney Spears and Taylor Swift.

5. One Sweet Day (1995, with Boyz II Men)

While this behind-the-scenes concept was not a novel one, it worked perfectly in capturing the intimacy, chemistry and love of her collaboration with Boyz II Men, who, at the time, were her chart rivals. Despite the ebullient melodies, the song is about processing grief and the song became a staple at memorials and funerals.

6. Honey (1997)

Carey released the kind of blockbuster video befitting her pop queen status. You can almost smell the millions thrown into it: Carey as a spy in Puerto Rico, with chase scenes, explosions and unapologetic sensuality. The production looked like a James Bond film. It belonged to the era of blockbuster clips such as Michael Jackson’s Remember the Time and Janet Jackson’s If.

7. Heartbreaker (1999)

Carey plays dual roles – herself and a brunette troublemaker causing chaos in a movie theatre. The split-screen effects were expensive, but the real breakthrough was the humour. She poked fun at her own image and the diva mythology that surrounded her. Years later, Katy Perry would lean on the same kind of self-parody – most clearly in Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.). The video proved a superstar could be in on the joke without losing credibility.

8. We Belong Together (2005)

The comeback video. After a string of commercial disappointments, Carey needed The Emancipation of Mimi to work. That urgency came through here – she directed a soap opera about a bride fleeing her wedding for true love. The melodrama was deliberate and effective. The song became one of the decade’s biggest hits, but the video gave it emotional weight. Sometimes the most direct approach works best.

9. Touch My Body (2008)

Carey embraced absurdist comedy here, co-starring with Jack McBrayer from 30 Rock. He plays a nerdy IT worker fantasising about encounters with her – laser battles, cat costumes, the works. The timing mattered because by this time, YouTube was changing how videos circulated. This was built for replay and sharing, and just weird enough to generate discussion. It was early proof that the viral era required different strategies.

10. Obsessed (2009)

Was it a dig at Eminem? That was the question behind this confrontational video where Carey plays a male stalker chasing a woman who looked like her. Released at the height of their celebrity feud, the gender-swapping and use of alter egos turned the clip into a pop culture talking point.

