Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama's Egypt concerts suspended following accusation of inappropriate conduct

Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama has been suspended from performing in Egypt for “violating the country's customs, traditions and societal values” after being kissed on stage by a fan.
The decision made by the Musicians Syndicate in Egypt came after the circulation of a video of the incident at his recent concert on the North Coast.
Alama, 63, has been summoned to the Musicians Syndicate headquarters for an investigation into what has been described as a “deliberate violation of Egyptian norms, customs and traditions.” His work permit in Egypt has been suspended pending his appearance.
Alama said he plans to attend, and holds the concert organisers responsible for the incident.
“For two days, I have been following shameful behaviour that violates all Egyptian customs, traditions and societal values,” said Mostafa Kamel, head of the Musicians Syndicate in Egypt.
“We have never been accustomed to this in our country before and we will not allow it to be repeated.
“Egypt’s stages have been graced by some of the greatest artists in Egypt and the Arab world, both artistically and in value. They have never been, and never will be, a breeding ground for kisses, undisciplined gestures and disgusting hugs.
He added: “With my sincere respect and appreciation to Mr Farid Bou Said, the head of the Musicians Syndicate in our sister country, Lebanon, and to all our brothers and sisters in the beloved Lebanese people.”
The syndicate has also contacted officials from the Chamber of Tourism Establishments to arrange a meeting with them or their representatives, with the aim of making a joint decision to summon the owner of the tourist venue that hosted the concert.
Alama said in a phone call with Al-Nahar TV: “What happened was that the girl grabbed me in her joy as I was coming off the stage and kissed me. The kiss wasn’t on my mouth. I swear to God, that didn’t happen.”
He added: “I hold the organisers responsible because people were going to the theatre. I respect the audience and I am well aware that tourism in Egypt is a great responsibility.
“I contacted the head of the syndicate and I respect the syndicate’s decision and place myself at its disposal. God willing, I will visit the syndicate next week.”
Vaccine Progress in the Middle East
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ogram%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karim%20Kouatly%20and%20Shafiq%20Khartabil%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20On-demand%20staffing%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2050%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMore%20than%20%244%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20round%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%2C%20Aditum%20and%20Oraseya%20Capital%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Drishyam 2
Directed by: Jeethu Joseph
Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy
Rating: 4 stars
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The candidates
Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive
Ali Azeem, business leader
Tony Booth, professor of education
Lord Browne, former BP chief executive
Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist
Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist
Dr Mark Mann, scientist
Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner
Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister
Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster
Abu Dhabi GP schedule
Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm
Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm
Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm
Six large-scale objects on show
- Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar
- The 17th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India
- A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world
- Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office
- A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century
- Torrijos Palace dome
F1 The Movie
Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Rating: 4/5
More on Quran memorisation:
The bio
Favourite food: Japanese
Favourite car: Lamborghini
Favourite hobby: Football
Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough
Favourite country: UAE