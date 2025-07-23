Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama's Egypt concerts suspended following accusation of inappropriate conduct

Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama has been suspended from performing in Egypt for “violating the country's customs, traditions and societal values” after being kissed on stage by a fan.

The decision made by the Musicians Syndicate in Egypt came after the circulation of a video of the incident at his recent concert on the North Coast.

Alama, 63, has been summoned to the Musicians Syndicate headquarters for an investigation into what has been described as a “deliberate violation of Egyptian norms, customs and traditions.” His work permit in Egypt has been suspended pending his appearance.

Alama said he plans to attend, and holds the concert organisers responsible for the incident.

“For two days, I have been following shameful behaviour that violates all Egyptian customs, traditions and societal values,” said Mostafa Kamel, head of the Musicians Syndicate in Egypt.

“We have never been accustomed to this in our country before and we will not allow it to be repeated.

“Egypt’s stages have been graced by some of the greatest artists in Egypt and the Arab world, both artistically and in value. They have never been, and never will be, a breeding ground for kisses, undisciplined gestures and disgusting hugs.

He added: “With my sincere respect and appreciation to Mr Farid Bou Said, the head of the Musicians Syndicate in our sister country, Lebanon, and to all our brothers and sisters in the beloved Lebanese people.”

The syndicate has also contacted officials from the Chamber of Tourism Establishments to arrange a meeting with them or their representatives, with the aim of making a joint decision to summon the owner of the tourist venue that hosted the concert.

Alama said in a phone call with Al-Nahar TV: “What happened was that the girl grabbed me in her joy as I was coming off the stage and kissed me. The kiss wasn’t on my mouth. I swear to God, that didn’t happen.”

He added: “I hold the organisers responsible because people were going to the theatre. I respect the audience and I am well aware that tourism in Egypt is a great responsibility.

“I contacted the head of the syndicate and I respect the syndicate’s decision and place myself at its disposal. God willing, I will visit the syndicate next week.”

