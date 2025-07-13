From Rolling Stones to The Who and Scorpions: 11 of the longest-running rock bands still touring the world

With rock music retreating from the cultural zeitgeist, the mere act of enduring is a statement in itself. On that score, there are still plenty of bands out there raising the flag for the genre and maintaining their connection with a devoted fanbase.

The UAE will experience this when German rockers Scorpions return to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena in October as part of a tour celebrating their 60th anniversary. While many groups have continued with new members or revised formations, a handful continue to hit the road with core members still intact.

On the back of Black Sabbath's final show last week, here are 11 bands – presented chronologically by their formation dates – that endure, loud and proud, to this day.

1. The Rolling Stones (1962)

From left, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, centre, Mick Jagger and Brian Jones. Getty Images

While the Rolling Stones started out as a band to jam out their favourite American blues records, core members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards continue to tour the world, and each go-around has become bigger and better

Throughout their 60 years, they’ve held the record for highest-grossing tour multiple times.

They still remain relevant with latest album, 2023’s Hackney Diamonds, receiving critical acclaim. Charlie Watts, the longtime drummer, died in 2021, but his absence hasn’t slowed the band’s drive.

2. The Who (1964)

Roger Daltrey, centre, and Pino Palladino, right, during the 2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Ravindranath K / The National

The band is entering its twilight, with remaining members, singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend, reportedly stating their latest tour could be their last.

Over the years, The Who has defined and redefined rock and roll with a vast catalogue of classic albums, including Tommy (1969) and Quadrophenia (1973), both of which brought theatricality and pop to rock without sacrificing any of the attitude.

Original drummer Keith Moon died in 1978, and bassist John Entwistle passed away in 2002, but it is the creative chemistry and tension between Daltrey and Townshend that keeps The Who an ongoing concern.

3. Scorpions (1965)

Matthias Jabs of Scorpions performs in Chicago in November 1979. Getty Images

The German hard rock band is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a world tour that stops at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena in October. Ironically, despite their hard-edged sound, the group remains internationally known for perhaps their most tender song, Wind of Change.

While albums like 2022’s Rock Believer have become increasingly fans-only affairs, the Scorpions’ reputation comes from their ambitious live shows. They continue to sell out dates around the world, including their last appearance at Etihad Arena in 2024.

4. Chicago (1967)

Despite frontman Peter Cetera eventually leaving the group in 1985 towards a successful solo career, Chicago – who originally formed under the name The Big Thing – remains beloved. Robert Lamm (keyboards and vocals) and Lee Loughnane (trumpet) continue as key members of the band.

While their shows are essentially greatest hits sets, featuring favourites Hard to Say I'm Sorry and You're the Inspiration, they still manage to pack in halls across North America.

That may be because Chicago was never really defined by a single player or vocalist. Their appeal comes from the overall band sound, a catchy blend of jazz and pop built on bright brass sections and winning harmonies that keep the band in good stead.

5. ZZ Top (1969)

From left, Dusty Hill, Frank 'Rube' Beard, on drums, and Billy Gibbons at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Tennessee in October 1973. WireImage

ZZ Top are the quiet heroes of rock. Ever since forming, they’ve been absolute road-hounds. Billy Gibbons (guitar and vocals) and Frank Beard (drums) continue to perform.

Bassist Dusty Hill died in 2021 but, rather than calling it quits, ZZ Top kept it in-house by enlisting Hill’s longtime bass tech, Elwood Francis, into the trio. Across more than 20 albums, the band remained faithful to their groovy blend of Texas blues rock, proving if something ain't broke, why fix it?

6. Aerosmith (1970)

Steven Tyler performs in Abu Dhabi in 2009. Philip Cheung / The National

Aerosmith is currently performing on what they’ve announced as their farewell tour, in part due to concerns over singer Steven Tyler’s voice. However, he seems to be holding up, judging by his strong performance at the Black Sabbath tribute show in London this month.

The band’s rhythm section remains largely in lockstep, with Joe Perry and Brad Whitford on guitars and Tom Hamilton on bass. The gaps between albums may be long, but the group still has an amazingly loyal fan base.

Throughout their career, they’ve been adept at releasing majestic hard rock ballads such as I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing alongside ferocious rockers, notably Back in the Saddle.

7. Iron Maiden (1975)

From left, Steve Harris, Clive Burr, Paul Di’Anno, Adrian Smith and Dave Murray. Getty Images

Another band that shows no signs of fading away, Iron Maiden is still defined by Bruce Dickinson’s towering vocals and Steve Harris’s trademark galloping bass riffs.

For the most part, Iron Maiden performed uninterruptedly in stadiums and arenas for the best part of four decades. Their shows are still known for their theatricality, and Dickinson continues to pilot the band’s jet when they go on tour.

8. U2 (1976)

Bono at My VH1 Music Awards in Los Angeles in November 2000. Getty Images

All four founding members – singer Bono, guitarist The Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr – have remained active in both recording and touring.

The group continues to release albums and innovative tours, including a much publicised Las Vegas residency to launch The Sphere in 2023. Bono recently confirmed a new album is in the works, which will be followed by a world tour.

9. Depeche Mode (1980)

Dave Gahan during the 2013 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix. Antonie Robertson / The National

The British band seems to get bigger and better with each decade. Depeche Mode now operates as a duo, with singer Dave Gahan and songwriter Martin Gore continuing to lead the project.

After bandmate Andrew Fletcher's death in 2022, they turned tragedy into triumph with 2023’s album Memento Mori, which was widely viewed as one of the band’s best releases in what is becoming a very important and influential catalogue.

The group continues to tour arenas and stadiums, and each album sees them try something new – whether it’s moody ambience and synth pop or finale riffs and industrial rock. Depeche Mode remains an example of how to age and still stay relevant.

10. Metallica (1981)

James Hetfield performs in Abu Dhabi in 2011. Andrew Henderson / The National

It’s hard to conceive that Metallica have been touring and recording for over 45 years, such is their vitality, momentum and impact. The band still feels as fresh as ever.

This stems from how tight-knit the group is. Guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich remain the band’s founding members, while guitarist Kirk Hammett has been there since 1983.

Bassist Robert Trujillo – who some fans still view as the new guy – has now been with the group for over 20 years. Their latest album, 72 Seasons (2023), was well received, and the band is expected to bring their blockbuster live show to the UAE during Abu Dhabi’s Formula 1 weekend in December.

11. Red Hot Chili Peppers (1983)

Anthony Kiedis performs at The Arena in Abu Dhabi in 2019. Victor Besa / The National

It’s easy to forget that Red Hot Chili Peppers have been kicking around for 42 years. Maybe it’s the youthful energy or just their openness to continually expand their oeuvre with new sounds and styles.

The band, now made up of Anthony Kiedis (vocals), Flea (bass) and Chad Smith (drums), reunited with guitarist John Frusciante in 2019 and have since released albums largely servicing their fan base. But it is on tour where the Peppers are now best appreciated, with dynamic hits ranging from high-octane funk anthems such as Give It Away to the more reflective balladry of Californication and Under the Bridge. It is this range that continues to maintain the band’s pedigree.