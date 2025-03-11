South Korean singer Wheesung was found dead at his residence, his management confirmed on Tuesday. AFP
Remembering Wheesung: A look back at his 2018 performance in Abu Dhabi

The South Korean R&B singer, who was found dead on Monday, made his Middle East debut as part of the Korea Festival

Evelyn Lau
March 11, 2025