Remembering Wheesung: A look back at his 2018 performance in Abu Dhabi

South Korean R&B singer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/korean-singer-wheesung-i-believe-k-pop-will-evolve-to-a-different-level-soon-1.786207" target="_blank">Wheesung</a>, real name Choi Whee-sung, was found dead on Monday at his home in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/04/21/the-lessons-i-learnt-from-spending-10-days-solo-in-seoul/" target="_blank">Seoul</a>. He was 43. Authorities confirmed the cause of death as cardiac arrest, noting that a “significant amount of time” had passed before his body was discovered. “Artist Wheesung has left us,” his management agency Tajoy Entertainment confirmed on Tuesday, describing their staff and colleagues as “in deep sorrow”. Wheesung rose to fame in the 2000s and is widely credited with bringing R&B to South Korea. Wheesung began his career as a back-up dancer before joining the boy band A4. However, after the group released their debut album in 2000, he left due to musical differences. “The result was not very great as I was not fully prepared when I started performing in a boy band,” he told <i>The National</i> in 2018, ahead of his performance in Abu Dhabi. After leaving A4, he struggled with a pivotal career decision. "During that time, I was lost. I made the biggest decision in my life. It was the decision whether to continue the path in music or not, and I chose to continue without expecting any kind of results." Determined to succeed, Wheesung spent two years honing his vocals before debuting as a solo artist in 2002 with <i>Like A Movie</i>. The album was well-received and praised by major <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/40-something-k-pop-s-auntie-fans-stand-proud-1.125378?videoId=5693051510001" target="_blank">K-pop</a> figures, including Seo Taiji of Seo Taiji and the Boys. “I just poured everything that I could do into that album, and I still work today as I did for my debut album," he reflected. "I could only assume that the timing was right, and my voice and expression worked well with the music industry at that time.” Wheesung became a beloved figure in South Korea’s R&B scene, known for his soulful performances and chart-toppers such as <i>With Me</i> and his popular cover of Craig David’s <i>Insomnia</i>. In 2018, he made his Middle East debut with a small performance at the National Theatre in Abu Dhabi as part of the Korea Festival. Dressed in all white, he played some of his biggest hits in front of devoted fans. As K-pop's global influence continued to grow, Wheesung also shared his thoughts with <i>The National</i> on the future of the musical genre and advice for new artists. "I would be worried that it will be very difficult to survive in the industry if they don’t have an answer to ‘How can I be differentiated from others?’" he said. “K-pop idol groups these days hear a lot of comments saying that it’s hard to find out who’s who, and I also feel a little sad that so many groups with similar concepts are being introduced." Until his death, Wheesung had released six studio albums, six EPs and nine singles – most in the R&B genre. "Many of my fans love my ballad songs, but I prefer R&B songs that are more rhythmical or moody with slow tempo," he had previously told <i>The National</i>. "I’ve been trying different genres as I had an aspiration to produce music not only for myself but also for other artists." Rapper Verbal Jint was among those paying respects to the late singer. He uploaded a black box to his Instagram. “Every moment we shared was an honour, and I’m grateful. You’ve worked so hard, rest in peace, Wheesung,” he wrote. Singer Yoon Min-soo also paid tribute by sharing a video of the two singing together. He captioned the post: “Wheesung, let’s sing and make music freely in that place. I won’t forget your pure and clear heart.” Rapper Paloalto also commented on his passing: “It’s shocking and sad. I’m thankful for the music that accompanied me through the good memories of my youth." 2AM's Lee Chang-min wrote: "He was an artist I really wanted to resemble. I will remember him. Rest in peace."